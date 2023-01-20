Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray faces sentencing in NYC federal court

Convicted sex cult leader Lawrence Ray is expected to be sentenced in Manhattan Federal court Friday for terrorizing Sarah Lawrence college students and forcing them into prostitution.

The 63-year-old was convicted in April of mentally and physically abusing a small group of students at the prestigious Westchester County school between 2010 and 2020.

His victims asked the judge to send Ray to prison for as long as possible.

“His evil has withered us,” victim Claudia Drury said in a letter read aloud by her lawyer in court on Friday.

Ray forced some members of what he called “The Ray Family” to have sex, make videos of themselves having sex and record false confessions about how they had wronged him.

He met many of his victims through his daughter, Talia Ray, when she was a sophomore at the small liberal arts college, prosecutors said.

Ray then used those confessions as blackmail material if they ever considered leaving his orbit, trial testimony showed.

Victims who testified at the trial asked the presiding judge to sentence Ray to the maximum possible term.

When she took the stand in March, Drury described a night of brutal abuse in October 2018 when Ray handcuffed her naked to a chair over a perceived betrayal and suffocated her with a plastic bag. She said the cult leader subjected her to as much as eight hours of interrogation in a room at the Gregory Hotel in Manhattan.

Throughout the night, Ray poured cold water over Drury and put her in front of an air conditioner on full blast, smothered her with a pillow, choked her with a collar and leash, and even cut her hair, she testified during the trial.

Ray, who served as best man at former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik’s 1998 wedding, faces life in prison.