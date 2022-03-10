Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray tortured victims in ‘The Ray Family,’ prosecutors say in openings of NYC trial

Sarah Lawrence College sex cult leader Lawrence Ray beat, berated and extorted his victims in “The Ray Family,” even forcing one woman to keep working for him as a prostitute by choking her with a a plastic bag over head, prosecutors said during opening statements Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Keenan described how Ray punished the victim, who was not named in opening statements in Manhattan Federal Court, after she started to distance herself from the group of college students he dominated.

Ray repeatedly put the bag to over the woman’s head at a Midtown hotel on Oct. 16, 2018, torturing her for hours before ordering she again sell herself for sex, the prosecutor said.

“He berated her, questioned her,” said Keenan. “As he questioned her he took out a plastic bag and placed it over her head.

“He watched as she suffocated. She was helpless, unable to move.”

The incident was just one shocking example of Ray’s all-powerful role as head of a criminal enterprise that he himself named “The Ray Family,” Keenan said.

Ray, 62, is charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment with mentally, physically and sexually abusing the small group of college students and other young adults between 2010 and 2020. He allegedly extorted his victims for millions of dollars using threats and compromising information he held over them as collateral.

He met many of his alleged victims through his daughter, Talia Ray, when she was a sophomore at Sarah Lawrence, the small liberal arts college north of New York City in Westchester County.

Lawyers for Ray painted a different picture of their client, claiming The Ray Family was nothing more than a group of wayward individuals losing touch with reality. Federal Defender Allegra Glashausser prepared jurors for a bizarre “Alice in Wonderland” experience as they immersed themselves in the case.

“You are going to need to go through the looking glass, step through a magic mirror and into another world. Into the messy complicated, and yeah, strange lives,” said Glashausser.

“This was not a criminal enterprise. This was a group of storytellers,” she added.

After living with the students in 2010, Ray convinced some of them to live with him at an Upper East Side apartment where he abused them, all the while telling them he was going to help them live happier, more honest lives, prosecutors said.

“Make no mistake, the victims had no choice. They lived in fear of the defendant. Of his never-ending accusations, his threats and the brutal violence he inflicted on them,” Keenan said.

Ray allegedly kept videos of his victims admitting to wronging him and committing crimes. He forced his victims to record false confessions in which they admitted to poisoning Ray, prosecutors say. Ray was never poisoned, according to the government. Instead, the poisoning claims were a method to keep his followers under his spell, prosecutors say.

Glashausser countered that Ray and his crew actually believed in the poisonings, which they thought were directed by former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Ray served as best man at Kerik’s 1998 wedding, but the two later had a falling out after Ray testified against the former top cop at a corruption trial. Evidence in the case has shown Ray remained obsessed with Kerik.

“This must sound pretty strange. But through the looking glass. They all believed. They all believed this fantastic conspiracy,” Glashausser said. “At times the storytellers couldn’t tell the difference between truth and fiction.”

Prosecutors insisted Ray knew exactly what he was doing.

“He lured his victims in. He gained control of them... He ruthlessly threatened and extorted his victims to get what he wanted: Sex, money and power,” Keenan said.

Ultimately, Ray used violence to keep the family in line, prosecutors said.

“He started small. A poke to the chest. A shove. A hard squeeze. Then he escalated. He hit victims with his fists. A belt. A hammer. Pliers. He threatened to dismember a victim while standing over him with a knife. He duct-taped a victim’s mouth shut,” Keenan said.

Prosecutors in Ray’s trial are expected to elicit salacious and disturbing testimony from his accusers, with only the jury granted access to certain graphic audio and video.

Testimony and evidence will show that Ray had grand plans when he first arrived at Sarah Lawrence, prosecutors said.

“He was not there to help college students improve their lives. He was helping himself and his so-called family at their expense by profiting off of their labor, their money and even their bodies,” Keenan said.