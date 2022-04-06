Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Larry Ray found guilty on all charges

Nathan Place
(Independent)
Larry Ray, who prosecutors say led a sex cult of students at Sarah Lawrence College, has been found guilty on all charges.

A jury delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon, convicting Ray of extortion, racketeering, sex trafficking, and several other crimes. The 62-year-old will be sentenced on 16 September, when he could face up to life in prison.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

