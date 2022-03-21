Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray tormented follower questioning sexuality: testimony

Accused Sarah Lawrence College sex cult leader Lawrence Ray was particularly cruel to one follower, forcing him to wear a dress and even shove a sex toy in his mouth as part of a twisted lesson about the vulnerable acolyte’s sexuality, a witnesses testified Monday.

Daniel Levin, 31, was subjected to numerous humiliating abuses after sharing with Ray in 2012 that he was questioning his sexuality, another member of the cult, Claudia Drury, said on the stand in Manhattan Federal Court.

In one instance, Ray, 62, made Levin put on a dress and venture out of the group’s Upper East Side apartment to pick up mail downstairs, Drury said.

“Larry asked Dan, ‘Do you want to wear the dress?’ and he told me that Dan did really want to wear the dress. So he made Dan put on the dress and go down and get mail wearing the dress,” said Drury, who heard about the incident from Ray.

Talia Ray and his lieutenant, Isabella Pollok, who is also charged in the case, laughed about the incident, Drury recalled.

“They just found it funny,” Drury said.

Ray then took the degradation further, directing Pollok to get her “biggest” sex toy, Drury said.

Ray allegedly ordered Levin fit the toy in his mouth — and took a photo, which was described in court.

“His face is very contorted he’s staring right at the camera,” Drury said. “He looks panicked and very questioning and very scared and just like it’s not a look I’ve ever seen on anyone’s face again.”

Ray said the bizarre punishment was “helpful and clarifying” for Levin, according to Drury.

Ray is on trial for physically and mentally abusing a small group of college students and other young people from 2010 to 2020. He’s pleaded not guilty. Pollok, who will face a separate trial, has also pleaded not guilty.

In another bizarre humiliation, Ray fashioned a “noose” out of tin foil and tightened it around Levin’s genitals, Drury said.

“He created like a noose out of tin foil... and was asking him questions and as Dan was answering incorrectly...he was like pulling it tighter,” Drury said.

Victims in the trial have testified that Ray dominated them through sexual humiliation and complete control over their sex lives.

Drury testified Friday that Ray forced her to work as a prostitute for four years. She said she gave $2.5 million in proceeds to Ray to repay him for bogus debts he convinced her she owed. She said she did sex work 24/7, seeing three to five men per day.