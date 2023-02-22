Sarah Lawrence sex cult member sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

A former Sarah Lawrence sex cult member who prosecutors say fell under the spell of mastermind Larry Ray has been sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison.

Isabell Pollok, 31, pleaded guilty in September to a single count of participating in a money laundering scheme by forcing one of his victims into prostitution.

At the Manhattan court on Wednesday, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman said Pollok’s “sophisticated” had involved “extreme and sadistic violence”.

“Your crime was an extremely serious one,” Mr Liman told her.

“It lasted a long time. It caused immense harm to its victims, destroying lives in the process.”

