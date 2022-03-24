Sarah Lawrence sex cult victim testifies Lawrence Ray suffocating her with a plastic bag, threatened waterboarding

The leader of a Sarah Lawrence College sex cult spent tortured a victim who was working for him as a prostitute, repeatedly suffocating her with a plastic bag, the victim testified Thursday.

Claudia Drury, 31, described the night of vicious abuse in October 2018 when Lawrence Ray, 62, handcuffed her naked to a chair over a perceived betrayal. The cult leader subjected Drury to as much as eight hours of interrogation in a room at the Gregory Hotel in Manhattan, she said.

“He told me to strip naked. I did,” she testified. “He ended up binding me to a chair. A desk chair in the room and suffocating me with a plastic bag.”

Ray was furious that Drury had shared with one of her sex work clients a blackmail website Ray had created under her name. The site included the names of some of Drury’s regular customers, she testified in Manhattan Federal Court.

“He had never done anything like that to me before,” Drury said. “But then he did ... I was suffocating. I was terrified. I was trembling.”

Over the course of the night, Ray poured cold water over Drury and put her in front of an air conditioner on full blast, smothered her with a pillow, choked her with a collar and leash and even cut her hair, Drury testified.

“He threatened to waterboard me,” Drury said.

Ray took a break at one point that night with his second-in-command Isabella Pollok — who is also charged in the case — to order burgers from the Starlight Diner that were delivered to the hotel room, Drury recalled.

“Do you think I’m going to kill you? I am going to kill you,” Ray said in an audio recording played for jurors as he allegedly choked her.

The chilling account came on Drury’s fifth day of testimony.

Ray is accused for 17 racketeering counts alleging he physically and sexually abused a group of wayward youngsters from Sarah Lawrence he met through his daughter between 2010 and 2020. Ray tortured his followers in what he called “The Ray Family,” according to testimony, allegedly hitting one acolyte, Santos Rosario, in the legs with a hammer and tightening a tinfoil noose around another victim’s genitals. Much of Ray’s abuse came under the guise of therapy, witnesses have testified.

Story continues

Drury’s testimony was delayed over the last two weeks as Ray was twice removed from the courtroom due to alleged medical emergencies. He was wheeled out the front door of Manhattan Federal Court on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance both times.

Meanwhile, prosecutors on Monday accidentally released a list of names of Drury’s client list of 121 regulars to reporters.

Ray forced many of his victims to give false confessions that they were in on a scheme with former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik to poison him, witnesses have testified. Testimony has revealed Ray was obsessed with Kerik, who was once his close friend.

Drury was so convinced she had wronged Ray that she worked for four years as a prostitute at his behest, turning over about $2.5 million in proceeds to Ray from her sex work, she said. She charged $2,000 per hour.

It was not until April 2019 that one of her clients convinced Drury to get out of the situation, paying for her to get on a train to Philadelphia. She said she never spoke to Ray again.

“I left. I got on a train to Philly ... I turned off my phone,” she said.