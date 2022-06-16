Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election, AP Projects

Former Alaska governor and 2008 vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin will advance to the August special general election to fill the at-large House seat of the late Representative Don Young, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

Palin, who received an early endorsement from former President Trump, finished first in a crowded field of 48 candidates in the special primary election, according to the AP. The primary included candidates from all parties and those with no party affiliation vying to fill the state’s only U.S. House seat. Under Alaska’s new election system, the top four candidates in the primary are set to advance to a ranked-choice special election on August 16.

Nick Begich III, a GOP businessman who comes from a prominent Alaska Democratic political family, will advance to the special general election as well, the AP projected. Begich had announced he would run for the seat before Young died in March. He is the nephew of former Democratic senator Mark Begich and the grandson of Democratic congressman Nick Begich, who held the seat until 1972, when he was on a plane that disappeared.

Al Gross, who lost a 2020 Senate race and has said he would caucus with Democrats, has also secured a spot in the top four, according to the AP, which has not yet projected who will take the fourth-place spot.

Two candidates who could make history as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress — former Democratic state Representative Mary Peltola and Republican Tara Sweeney — were in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in ballots tallied as of Wednesday evening, according to CNN. Democratic socialist Santa Claus, a North Pole councilman, was in sixth place.

The August 16 election will be the state’s first ranked-choice election since Alaska voters approved the switch in 2020. Voters will rank the four candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the first round, then a second round of counting occurs in which the last-place finisher’s first-place votes go to the voters’ second choice, according to CNN. The process repeats until a candidate passes the 50 percent threshold.

Story continues

The winner of that election will serve out the remainder of Young’s term, which ends in January.

There also will be a regular primary on August 16 to select four candidates for the November regular general election for the next two-year term. Many of the same candidates from the special election are running in the regular election.

More from National Review