Sarah Palin announces US Congress bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Image shows Sarah Palin
The ex-governor has been an ardent supporter of former Republican president Donald Trump

Sarah Palin has announced a run for the Alaska's only seat in the US House of Representatives, her first bid for political office in more than a decade.

"America is at a tipping point," Palin said. "As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight".

Palin made history in 2008 by becoming the first woman to appear on a national Republican ticket, as John McCain's vice presidential running mate.

The pair lost to Democrat Barack Obama.

The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska and fiery supporter of ex-President Donald Trump joins a field of about 40 candidates hoping to succeed Don Young, who died last month.

In her statement, Ms Palin appealed to conservative voters worried about illegal immigration and "socialist" policies enacted by the Democrats, as well as issues like high inflation and petrol prices.

After losing out to the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008, Palin, a self described "hockey mom", became one of the most recognisable voices of the Republican Tea Party movement, and later starred in two reality television shows about her family.

Her brand of combative conservatism and anti-establishment appeal has led many to consider her as the political precursor to Donald Trump, whose successful bid to become Republican president she supported in 2016.

Since Mr Trump's 2020 election loss, Ms Palin has repeated the former president's unfounded claims that the election was tarnished by fraud.

In February this year Sarah Palin returned to the headlines when a New York City jury rejected her lawsuit against the New York Times newspaper, which she claimed had defamed her by linking her in an editorial article to a deadly shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Palin Seeks Return To National Office As Alaskan Congressperson

    Why was Tina Fey trending on Twitter Friday night? It’s because Sarah Palin, the former 2008 vice presidential candidate who was Fey’s doppelgänger and constant foil on Saturday Night Live, is throwing her hat in the national politics ring once again. Palin, also the former Alaska governor, said Friday that she was entering the race for […]

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Ukraine recaptured more territory around Kyiv from Russian soldiers who left shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from the capital. * Russian missiles hit Poltava and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the region said. * The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine soon to bolster its defences in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported.

  • Analyst: With resignation from Academy, Will Smith is back in business

    Entertainment-business analyst says with Will Smith's resignation, the motion-picture academy is 'off the hook' and Smith will be back in business: 'He's not going to disappear." (April 1)

  • Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

    Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, announced her run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008. "America is at a tipping point," Palin said in a statement released on her Twitter account announcing her candidacy.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell judge unswayed by 'bombshell revelation' in upcoming TV series

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. judge who oversaw Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial on Friday said a possible "bombshell revelation" from one juror was no reason to delay her decision not to overturn the British socialite's conviction and grant a new trial. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan issued her decision five hours after one of Maxwell's lawyers highlighted an interview the juror gave for "Ghislaine: Partner in Crime," a yet-to-be-aired Paramount+ documentary examining Maxwell and her relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Ukrainians hunting Russians as they leave Kyiv area: Pentagon update Day 36

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. The U.S. continues to see roughly 20% of the Russian forces that were arrayed against Kyiv repositioning away from the capital, the official said. "As these forces begin to reposition, the Ukrainians are moving against them," the official said.

  • A former Trump official said 'you knew your day was wrecked' when Ginni Thomas showed up at the White House, report says

    Ginni Thomas presented Trump with lists of suggested hires, including "infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists," the Daily Beast reported.

  • Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility to run for reelection. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state's office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Greene’s lawsuit asks a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • The US is helping transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defenses against Russia, report says

    An official told The New York Times of the plan as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to ask the West to send tanks and planes.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Judge Blocks Florida’s Racist Voting Laws in Blistering Ruling

    The Daily BeastA federal judge permanently blocked Florida’s new voter suppression laws from going into effect on Thursday, issuing a blistering ruling that said the bill unfairly and unconstitutionally violated minorities’ voting rights.U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked three major components of the sweeping bill from going into effect because they suppressed Black voters:A requirement that third-party voter registration drives include warnings, such as telling voters their registrations

  • Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin

    Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they believed Putin had been misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the conflict in Ukraine was going or how badly Western sanctions had hit Russia. "To our regret - and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern - it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

  • U.S. will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine -NY Times

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official. The transfers, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would begin soon, the unnamed official said, according to the Times. The official declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come, the paper said.

  • Russia's planting of land mines shows its troops know they've been defeated and don't plan another big attempt on Kyiv

    Russian forces are using banned anti-personnel mines to cover its tactical retreat in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said.

  • Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Senate race

    Conor Lamb is accusing rival John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate primary of skipping candidate forums to avoid talking about a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted a Black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. The accusation more directly inserts issues of race into a campaign that could hinge on which candidate appeals to Black voters. It might also damage Fetterman and his party with a key voting bloc whose support would be important should he become the Democratic candidate in the general election in November.

  • A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward

    "The Russians are fighting stupidly," 2nd Lt. Tetiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.