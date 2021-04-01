Sarah Palin, COVID-19 survivor, urges everyone to wear a 'cumbersome mask,' use 'common sense'

Peter Weber
·1 min read
If Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, can get COVID-19, "anyone can catch this," Palin told People on Wednesday. Palin said she and several of her five children tested positive for the coronavirus at some unspecified time, and she experienced some of the "bizarre" symptoms like loss of taste and smell. COVID-19 can "really knock you down," Palin said.

"Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," Palin said, throwing in a joke about The Masked Singer, a TV show she was on, and being "masked before being masked was cool." She added that people should be "vigilant" but not "frightened" of the virus. "I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," Palin said.

    Just a few blocks from the Yellow River that slices through Shanghai is a sprawling stone building in one of the city’s oldest districts. A sign, emblazoned with the words “Public Security,” stretches across the entrance. This is one of the thousands of stations in China that fall under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – some housed in mammoth buildings and others in mobile van units – responsible for law and order. Day-to-day, the MPS works to combat criminality in all its forms – homicide, theft, drugs, economic crime, counterterrorism. It also functions at the grassroots-level – conducting neighbourhood patrols, shooing away illegal street vendors, writing traffic tickets and ensuring social distancing compliance in restaurants. But in China, the MPS – with two million officers and a widespread network of branches – does much more than a regular police force. “The MPS – they aren’t just police,” said Samantha Hoffman, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank. “They’re there to protect the party-state as well, and Xi Jinping has made that clear... Ultimately, the MPS is loyal to the [Chinese Communist] Party, and must be loyal to the Party, just like any other part of the party-state.”