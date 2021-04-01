Sarah Palin, COVID-19 survivor, urges everyone to wear a 'cumbersome mask,' use 'common sense'

Best Life

Though more than 18 percent of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID and the overall fear of the virus is diminishing among many Americans, the number of positive cases is starting to rise once again. In the last week, the U.S. has seen a nearly 12 percent spike from the prior seven-day period and among those new cases is former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, who just opened up about her COVID diagnosis, including the "bizarre" symptom that's swept her household. Read on to learn what Palin says she's experiencing, and for more ways the virus could affect you, check out If You're Over 65, Watch Out for This Subtle COVID Symptom. Sarah Palin said she had four primary symptoms of COVID. The former vice presidential candidate told People in a statement on Mar. 31 that her COVID symptoms began overnight "with a slight fever and sore muscles." Palin described her two other side effects—loss of taste and smell—as "bizarre" effects of the potentially deadly virus. The 57-year-old mom of five said those unusual symptoms made it evident and "unmistakable" that she caught COVID.A decrease or complete loss of taste and smell are just some of the many signs of the virus, including cough, fever, chills, shortness of breathe, headache, and fatigue. But they're also some of the most distinguishable symptoms, with up to 80 percent of COVID patients experiencing a loss of smell, according to a 2020 report published in the journal PLOS Medicine.And for more famous faces sharing their experiences, check out Oprah Just Revealed the 3 Side Effects She Had From the COVID Vaccine. Palin's daughter and son also got COVID. Palin also revealed that her kids contracted COVID before her. "One of my daughters awoke to having lost her sense of taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive COVID test, then was quarantined in isolation," she told People. Though she didn't name which daughter—she has three, Bristol, Willow, and Piper—after her daughter came down with the virus, her son Trig, who has Down syndrome, also tested positive."Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications," Palin said. She said azithromycin "really seemed to help" Trig's high fever and said that she put vitamins into his pureed food.And for more supplements that could help you, check out The Vitamins You Need Before Your COVID Vaccine, Doctor Says. The former governor insisted her case is proof that "anyone can catch" COVID. "As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," Palin told People.She also stressed the importance of wearing face masks, which the CDC recommends for people age two and older when in public, even if you're vaccinated. "I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," she added.And for more up-to-date COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Palin has since urged people to be "vigilant" and live a healthy lifestyle. Palin said she "strongly encourage[s]" people across the country to use common sense in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID. "Please be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it," she said.Meanwhile, the CDC continues to advise mask-wearing, keeping six feet away from anyone outside your household, getting vaccinated as soon as possible, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands with soap and water.And for more COVID news, check out Don't Do This for 2 Days After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Say.