Sarah Palin defamation trial – live: Ex-governor responds to her ‘blood libel’ statement under NYT grilling

Sarah Palin is on the witness stand in a trial over her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which she has accused of damaging her reputation following a draft of a 2017 editorial that linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

The newspaper’s legal team has appeared to argue that she has faced media scrutiny for years before she brought a legal challenge against the newspaper over an editorial that was corrected, while Ms Palin told the courtroom that “death threats” against her “ramped up” and felt like “orchestrated attacks”.

She also was questioned about her statement in the wake of a fatal 2011 shooting in Arizona, in which she wrote that “journalists and pundits should not manufacture a blood libel that serves only to incite the very hatred and violence they purport to condemn.”

Under more questioning about her multiple media appearances, the former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate begrudgingly responded when asked about her performance on The Masked Singer. She said the appearance was the “most fun 90 seconds of my life” and “it paid some bills.”

Her testimony comes as the case is expected to wrap up with closing arguments on Friday.

Key Points

Palin says death threats ‘ramped up’ after editorial

Palin is asked about corrections to editorial: ‘They doubled down’

Palin: ‘Masked Singer’ appearance ‘paid some bills’

NYT attorney questions Palin over 2011 ‘blood libel’ statement

Palin says media targeted her in crosshairs but is not able to answer who: ‘I have years of that kind of graphic or statement or death threats’

16:49 , Alex Woodward

Palin said she was speaking to “the power of the pen, the power of words, the power of those – and I’m speaking of those who have a huge platform, that very loud voice, that they have the ability to write something, whatever they want to write, that could result in inciting hatred and violence.”

Axelrod asked whether she believed any journalists or pundits ever said “go out and hunt Sarah Palin because of the crosshairs map.”

She said she believes so because she said she saw her face in crosshairs. She added that “I don’t have it in front of me, but I have years of that kind of graphic or statement or death threats.”

Palin questioned about her 2011 statement in wake of fatal Arizona shootings

16:44 , Alex Woodward

New York Times attorney David Axelrod is asking Palin about her statement in the wake of the fatal 2011 shooting in Arizona, in which she wrote that “especially within hours of a tragedy unfolding, journalists and pundits should not manufacture a blood libel that serves only to incite the very hatred and violence they purport to condemn.”

Asked about the meaning of that statement, she told the court that she meant that “they should not falsely accuse anyone of well, literally, the term drawing blood, killing.”

Axelrod is trying focus on the use of the word “incite’ and to pin her down on whether she believes that journalists incited violence.

“This is your response to what journalists have already done, correct?” Axelrod asked. “Did journalists manufacture a blood libel or did they not within hours of that tragedy?”

She said she was “asking them not to.”

16:15 , Alex Woodward

The court is taking a break following a round of questions to Palin, who has been on the witness stand for roughly two hours so far on Thursday morning.

Palin map with ‘crosshairs’ could also ‘look like other things’, she says

16:13 , Alex Woodward

A map from Palin’s SarahPAC in March 2010. portrayed stylized crosshairs to mark Democratic-leaning districts as part of a campaign to win Republican seats in those areas.

She conceded that “they do” look like crosshairs but added that “they also look like other things you could perceive those of, like the surveyor marking and other things we have heard.”

“Those little emoji? A lot of people said yes those look like targets or sights,” she said. “A reasonable person could or would.”

The crosshairs put targets on congressional districts, including one held by then-US Rep Gabrielle Giffords.

An early draft of the New York Times editorial in question drew a comparison with a 2011 shooting in Tucson that injured the congresswoman and killed six people and noted that SarahPAC created a map with her district in crosshairs.

In the course of editing the story, then-editorial editor James Bennet added a sentence saying that “the link to political incitement was clear.”

Palin: ‘Masked Singer’ appearance ‘paid some bills’

16:02 , Alex Woodward

Under more questioning from New York Times attorney David Axelrod about her multiple Fox News appearances, speaking engagements, social media following and reality TV appearances, Sarah Palin begrudgingly responded when asked about her performance on The Masked Singer.

“Objection,” she said, laughing.

She said the appearance was the “most fun 90 seconds of my life.”

“It paid some bills,” she said.

Palin questioned about resignation from governor’s office

15:49 , Alex Woodward

NYT attorney David Axelrod asked Palin about her resignation from Alaska’s governor’s office in July 2009, which was reportedly over mounting legal bills related to an ethics investigation. The resignation was 18 months before the end of her term.

The judge told the jury to disregard his final line of questioning on the matter (“You resigned 18 months early because of inundations with complaints about lawsuits and ethical violations”).

The questioning so far, from the first questions to questions about her books and speaking engagements, appears to show that she has faced media scrutiny for years before she brought a legal challenge against the newspaper over an editorial that was corrected.

NYT attorney David Axelrod now cross examining Palin in defamation trial

15:41 , Alex Woodward

New York Times attorney David Axelrod asked whether Palin knew, when on the GOP’s 2008 presidential ticket, that “when you go into that level, the very top of the pyramid, a lot of people take shots at you.”

“You become a target, and people take shots,” she said. “I expect a level paying field in that territory, anticipating some shots.”

Palin is asked about corrections to editorial: ‘They doubled down’

15:31 , Alex Woodward

Palin is now being asked by her attorney whether any staff contacted her about the 2017 editorial as corrections were made.

“There was no mention of me in what they called a correction,” she said. “Nothing changed. They doubled down.”

Newspaper staff had previously testified that editorial corrections do not highlight previous errors with affected names to not continue to amplify the errors, common across most news organisations.

Palin now being questioned on 2017 editorial

15:13 , Alex Woodward

With the judge and attorneys back in the courtroom, Palin is questioned about the 2017 editorial.

She says she doesn’t remember when she first read or was told about the editorial, but she says she remembers “feeling immediately, ‘Oh, no.’”

“First, realizing how significant and horrible the incident was, and then mortified, again, that there would be a linkage in there written by whoever was on the editorial board, that I knew I would have to take issue with,” she said.

Palin appears to claim NYT ‘lied’ about shooting before editorial at issue, drawing sidebar discussion

15:03 , Alex Woodward

Palin appeared to suggest that the New York Times linked her to incitement before the 2017 editorial at issue in her case, and broadly suggested, in a comment outside her defamation claim, that the newspaper had “lied.”

“My view was the New York Times took a lot of liberties and wasn’t always truthful,” she said.

“When the New York Times would write with that linkage between Sarah Palin and inciting political violence ... I don’t have the specific articles in front of me,” she said.

The comments prompted a sidebar conversation with Judge Rakoff.

Palin says death threats ‘ramped up’ after editorial

14:55 , Megan Sheets

Aiming to show how the editorial caused damage, Ms Palin’s attorney asked her about the death threats she’s received online.

She said she got them “every day” prior to the editorial, but they “ramped up” and felt like “orchestrated attacks” afterward.

She attributed the worsened attack to the media “lying” about her.

Palin addresses editorial at heart of her case

14:49 , Megan Sheets

Ms Palin is now recalling how she learned about Times editorial at the heart of her lawsuit.

She claims the newspaper damaged career as a political commentator with the editorial about gun control published after US Rep Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former US Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

Associated Press contributed

Jury brought in

14:43 , Megan Sheets

The jury has been called into the Manhattan federal courtroom after lawyers on both sides spent about half an hour grappling over evidence.

As jurors took their seats, Ms Palin settled into the witness stand to answer questions about her life after leaving the governor’s mansion in 2009.

She talked about running her own website, participating in speaking events and rallies, and spending time with her family.

RECAP: Palin’s testimony so far

14:30 , Megan Sheets

Ms Palin gave the jury a folksy overview of her family life in Alaska and ascent in Republican politics as she took the witness stand in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times on Wednesday.

She testified for only about 20 minutes at the end of the day at a civil trial in Manhattan federal court after a Times editor named as a defendant in the suit testified at length.

The former governor described herself for jurors as a single mother and grandmother who “holds down the fort” for her family in Alaska when not advising candidates about “the good, bad and ugly” of politics. She also recalled the surprise over her emergence as a vice-presidential candidate in 2008, saying, “I don’t think they were prepared for me.”

She is to return to court Thursday for a chance to get into the crux of the case — her claim that the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. Closing arguments are set for Friday.

The Associated Press has more:

Palin takes witness stand in libel case vs. New York Times

Palin arrives at court with Duguay

14:09 , Megan Sheets

Sarah Palin was photographed arriving at the Manhattan federal courthouse on Thursday morning with Ron Duguay.

It marked the second day the pair have attended the trial together - after Ms Palin described the NHL star as her “buddy”.

The former Alaska governor is set to resume her testimony against The New York Times this morning as the case is expected to finish by the weekend.