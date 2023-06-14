Sarah Palin Defines What A Cult Is And Twitter Users Point Out The Obvious

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) attempted to defend Donald Trump supporters against accusations of cultlike behavior, but it didn’t go over as well as she probably expected.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Palin was asked about a recent Hillary Clinton interview on “Pod Save America” where the former presidential nominee said the Republican reaction to Trump’s recent indictment is a sign that the GOP is “more of a cult than a political party at this point.”

Palin attempted to defend the MAGA faithful against Clinton’s cult claim by noting that “the definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause — all about conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

Sarah Palin asked if Trump supporters are cult members: “No. The definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause, all about conformity and compliance, and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.” pic.twitter.com/9oQPlwcSlD — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

Considering the lengths that Republicans have gone to defend the former president from any kind of accountability, Twitter users thought Palin’s definition of a cult was “MAGA-accurate.”

That’s a whole lotta unecessary extra syllables for “Yes” https://t.co/7RgHjburdb — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) June 14, 2023

Sarah Palin defines what a cult is, and ends up describing exactly who MAGA Trump supporters are. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/EKtYTfLfHD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 14, 2023

It's a cult. Don't take my word for it, just ask Sarah Palin, (yes, that Sarah Palin). https://t.co/vBkc6wHUoi — Boulder_Tim (@Boulder_Tim) June 14, 2023

She's *so close* to getting it. You can literally hear the gears working overtime in her head. https://t.co/bX1ylGvZ41 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 14, 2023

Hahahahahahaha omg. I am..speechless.



A++++++ for lack of self awareness https://t.co/6luexM2twB — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 14, 2023

Tell me you're in a cult without knowing you're in a cult. https://t.co/dmNdMKnxn4 — Melissa (@Proudmimi12) June 14, 2023

Palin isn’t the only Republican getting grilled on the cult question.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham denied he was in a Trump-worshipping cult on Tuesday, only to inadvertently suggest he may be a member a day later by declaring that if Trump were indicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the GOP would consider it a “major outrage.”

