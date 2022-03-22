Sarah Palin says she'd serve in late GOP Rep. Don Young's House seat "in a heartbeat"

Sarah Palin said Monday she's weighing a possible run for Alaska congressman Don Young's vacant U.S. House seat following his death last week.

What she's saying: The former Alaska governor told Newsmax it "would be an honor" to replace the long-serving Republican House member.

"If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would in a heartbeat, I would," Palin added.

The 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee noted to anchor Eric Bolling that Young's would be "huge shoes" to fill. She paid tribute to his "longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska, and for the nation as a whole."

"We'll see how that process is going to go in terms of filling that seat. But that would be an honor," she added.

