Sarah Palin: Liberals Like AOC Want to ‘Pound, Pound, Pound’ Sex Into People’s Heads

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Vaillancourt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fox News
Fox News

A photograph of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her boyfriend that circulated online led the congresswoman to quip about the “sexual frustrations” of her Republican colleagues.

So naturally Fox News on Monday turned to Sarah Palin for her insight into the matter.

“It amazes me though, [Ocasio-Cortez] and other liberals—socialists, even—their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are,” the former Alaska governor said, “and [to] hear her obsession [with]—or at least suggestion of—always gender, and sex even.”

Ocasio-Cortez, in response to a tweet from former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes that criticized her boyfriend’s socks, had written:

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

She added:

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general.”

That, Palin told Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, was not a good look.

“Look how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound that into the public’s head: advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms,” the dismayed former vice presidential nominee said.

“All those things that have to do with privacy and sex—the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that. And obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable.”

What Ocasio-Cortez is avoiding accountability for, Palin didn’t specify, but Republicans had jumped on the opportunity to portray a maskless Ocasio-Cortez eating outside in Miami as somehow being hypocritical about her COVID stance. Florida has no mask mandate, and CDC guidelines state that masks should be worn in indoor spaces with high transmission rates.

Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID on Sunday, she announced on Twitter.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AOC tests positive for COVID-19

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.

  • AOC tests positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami maskless

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday.

  • AOC Tests Positive for Covid

    Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has developed a symptomatic case of Covid after vacationing in Miami, Fla.

  • January 6 committee says Trump's team has convinced Rep. Jim Jordan to 'try to hide the facts'

    Jordan accused the panel of pursuing a partisan witch hunt and said its request for information was "unprecedented" and "inappropriate."

  • Trump asks court for New York attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

    Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civi

  • DeSantis campaign selling ‘Escape to Florida’ T-shirts as some top Democrats flock to Sunshine State

    EXCLUSIVE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign is now selling new "Escape to Florida/The Lockdown Libs tour" T-shirts after some top Democratic politicians from states with stricter coronavirus restrictions were seen vacationing in the Sunshine State over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.

  • After stating he has 'nothing to hide,' Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    After stating he has 'nothing to hide,' Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams sarcastically calls AOC 'perfect,' says she played 'word police' in her critique of his comments on low wage workers

    "I would rather be authentic and make errors than be robotic and not be sincere," Adams said, and that he can "only aspire" to be "as perfect" as AOC.

  • Newsom Includes Health Coverage for All Illegal Immigrants in New Budget Proposal

    California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a budget proposal that would include expanding the state's Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income illegal immigrants in the state.

  • Bachelor Nation cancels contestant who mocks another woman with ADHD

    During The Bachelor Monday night, the first villain of the season emerged –Shanae Ankney. Bachelor Nation was coming for Shanae on social media Monday night after she mocked another contestant for her mental health disorder. It all started during the second group date, when Shanae got jealous of Elizabeth Corrigan, who was getting close to new Bachelor Clayton Echard. Shanae decided to tell Clayton that Elizabeth was "two-faced," her reason being that Elizabeth allegedly ignored her during a conversation by the pool during the day after acting like a friend the day before. Following those accusations, during a heart-to-heart conversation between the ladies, Elizabeth opened up to Shanae in an attempt to explain to her why she may have felt ignored. "So I want to expose something about myself," Elizabeth told Shanae. "It's really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can't process the information. I have ADHD. I've had it really bad since I was a kid. Like, I was probably just really trying to concentrate on what Ency was trying to say to me, and maybe you had said something in the middle of her saying something and I just, I can't, like, hear it." However, it didn't seem like Shanae really heard what Elizabeth was saying, which is probably why, when they rejoined the rest of the ladies, Shanae had zero sensitivity toward Elizabeth and her mental health issues. After telling the whole group Elizabeth has ADHD without her permission, Shanae dug an even deeper hole for herself when she stormed off saying, "Fake, fake, fake. ADHD, my ass. 100%." However, during the cocktail party the next night, there was still tension between Shanae and Elizabeth, who attempted to clear the air. After Shanae continued to throw Elizabeth's ADHD around as if it didn't matter, Elizabeth ultimately told Shanae, "I think this is really inappropriate," and "I really don't appreciate how you're coming at me, and if you'd like to apologize to me, I'll do so, but unfortunately, I'm not gonna engage in this conversation with you anymore." "Well, I'm just saying, like, I have ADHD too. So, I'm not sure if anyone has heard, but she has ADHD, and it's really bad," said Shanae sarcastically. Unfortunately, the episode did not end with the rose ceremony and instead ended with a "to be continued." So Bachelor Nation will have to wait two weeks to find out how the drama unfolds.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces positive Covid test

    Progressive congresswoman ‘experiencing symptoms’Office says political star had booster vaccine shot last year Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in Washington. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA The Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Sunday evening, the office of the New York progressive said she was “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to get their b

  • British republicans seek to end queen's monarchy

    British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

  • Ron Johnson says he is running for reelection because of 'destructive' Dem governance: 'I can't walk away'

    Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said it was his "intention" to complete his second term in the Senate and return home to Wisconsin, but told Fox News in an exclusive interview Monday that Democrats are governing in a "very divisive and destructive manner" and he "can't just walk away" when he feels he can "make a real difference."

  • Judge questions Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in Capitol riot lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday challenged former President Donald Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" from three lawsuits related to the U.S. Capitol riot, per Law360.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., is for the first time considering Trump's defense that claims against him "directly contravene the absolute immunity conveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Deltacron Infects 25 In Cyprus | Jim Jordan Refuses To Cooperate With Jan. 6th Committee

    While America grapples with a massive surge in Omicron cases, scientists in Cyprus are tracking dozens of infections they attribute to a new variant that combines elements of Delta and Omicron. Elsewhere, Rep. Jim Jordan announced he will not cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6th insurrection. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Woman, child missing after crash sends car into Snoqualmie River

    The woman’s vehicle went into Snoqualmie River and went underwater with her and the child inside. Rescue crews have been searching through the river since Sunday.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive For COVID-19

    The progressive House member is "experiencing symptoms" and recovering at home, her office said.

  • New York man threatened to kill Donald Trump, prosecutors charge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man upset with what he perceived as Donald Trump's threats to democracy was criminally charged on Monday with threatening to kill the former U.S. president, who he once referred to as Hitler. Prosecutors said the defendant, Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, threatened to do "everything I can" to ensure Trump's death, and once inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children. Welnicki was accused in a criminal complaint of discussing Trump's demise in several voluntary communications with U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service between July 2020 and December 2021, during and after Trump's presidency.

  • Letters to the editor on law enforcement appreciation, masks, Manchin and forgiveness

    Appreciation Day Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Wichita Metro Crime Commission encourages everyone to take a moment and show your appreciation to the men and women in law enforcement who protect and serve our metro area communities. This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for law enforcement. At the time that this letter is being composed, 68 law enforcement officers have been feloniously killed in 2021; a 56% increase over the same period in 2020. It’

  • AOC Latest to Join Growing List of Lawmakers Testing Positive for Covid

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," her office said in a statement