Sarah Palin praises border convoy in Texas before caravan heads toward Eagle Pass

Sarah Palin spoke to a crowd gathered at a "Take Back Our Border Convoy" event in Dripping Springs Thursday night, as the caravan planned to continue southeast toward the border with Mexico.

Joined by her boyfriend Ron Duguay, the former governor of Alaska and nominee for vice president, Palin alleged the federal government is "actually sanctioning an invasion" and praised the group's members for what she said was a means of "taking our country back."

"Texans, you're the epicenter of this," Palin said. "Thank you so much for being the hardworking, independent patriotic Americans that you are."

Palin spoke for about two minutes before introducing activist and musician Ted Nugent, who also addressed the crowd. The group of "concerned citizens" have joined the group with worries about the massive surge of unauthorized crossings from Mexico into Texas and other border states in recent years.

"There's issues that need to be fixed," said Rudy Martinez, a San Antonio native who said he journeyed with the convoy from Virginia Beach.

Dig deeper: What we know about the 'Take Back Our Border' protest group

Border convoy heading to ranch north of Eagle Pass, Texas

The convoy is scheduled to end their journey to the border at the Cornerstone Children's Ranch in Quemado, about 20 miles north of Eagle Pass. Organizers have said convoy members should avoid Eagle Pass, where the state of Texas installed razor wire and floating buoys to deter migrants last year.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that federal agents could remove the razor wire after the Homeland Security Department testified that the wire has made apprehending migrants and rescuing migrants and officials in distress more difficult.

Abbott, however, has said he'd install more wire, leaving many residents in the city of 28,000 bracing for what could come next. The Texas governor is scheduled to meet with reporters with 14 fellow Republican governors in Eagle Pass on Sunday, too.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sarah Palin thanks border convoy; group heading toward Eagle Pass area