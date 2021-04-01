Sarah Palin says she has 'bizarre' COVID-19 symptoms and urges Americans to wear masks

Eat This, Not That!

Former Vice Presidental candidate Sarah Palin is the latest public figure to become infected with COVID-19. In the midst of the fourth surge currently sweeping the nation, the 57-year-old spoke with People about the symptoms she and her family have experienced, hoping that her story will inspire others to mask up. "As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," she told them. So what are the key signs that you could have the virus? Here are seven of the many possible symptoms, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to learn about the signs you have COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You Are Likely to Have a Fever or Chills Temperature changes—including fever and chills—are a common symptom of COVID-19 per the CDC. Some, including Palin, only experience a slight temperature uptick. However for others, like her son Trig, who she claims is “curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer” the temperature spike can be major. "Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications [Trig was born with Down syndrome], so with a high fever he was prescribed azithromycin, which really seemed to help,” she said. 2 You Might Have a Cough Another common symptom of COVID is a lingering cough, generally more dry than wet with little to no mucus. While the majority of COVID symptoms are generally temporary, the COVID cough tends to linger. One July study by the CDC found that 43% of people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 still reported one 14 to 21 days after their initial positive test. 3 You May Experience Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing One of the trademark symptoms of COVID-19 is shortness of breath, as it attacks the respiratory system. It too can linger for weeks—with long haulers experiencing it for months on end. 4 You Might Feel Fatigue Severe exhaustion and fatigue are also common symptoms of the virus per the CDC. While some get their energy back quickly, others struggle to feel normal long after the initial infection has passed. 5 You May Experience a New Loss of Taste or Smell A very specific symptom of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste, with Palin revealing that both she and her daughter experienced the “bizarre” symptom. Once she lost her senses she claims it was "unmistakable COVID caught me." This symptom is usually temporary, but some long haulers still struggle to taste or smell several months later. 6 You May Experience Muscle or Body Aches Palin also experienced “sore muscles”—another sign of the virus to look out for. 7 You May Experience a Headache While headaches can be the result of a variety of things, COVID is one of them. For those infected, a throbbing head can last for a few hours, days, or even months. It is oftentimes paired with nausea. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 8 Do Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.