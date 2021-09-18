Sarah Palin Says She’s Not Vaccinated Because She Believes ‘In The Science’

Sarah Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, said this week that she’s not received the COVID-19 vaccine because she believes “in the science.”

During an interview with Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld on Thursday, the former Alaska governor cited having natural immunity from contracting the disease in March.

“I am one of those white, common sense conservatives,” Palin said. “I believe in science and I have not taken the shot.”

“One, because the waitress never came back to ask me if I’m ready for that shot,” she continued. “But two, because I do believe in science and the Fauci-ism of the day back then was, if you’ve had COVID—I’ve had COVID—well then, Mother Nature was creating an immunity.”

“So I want to ask the questions,” Palin added.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people receive the shot “regardless” of previous infection.

“Research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19,” the CDC states on its website, noting that “vaccination helps protect you even if you’ve already had COVID-19.”

“Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19,” the CDC adds, citing a study showing “unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than 2 times as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.”

In certain circumstances, per the CDC, people who have contracted COVID-19 should not receive the shot for a set period of time ― such as if they are still infectious or have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. See the full guidelines on the CDC website.

While Palin raised eyebrows on social media with her comments regarding the shots that have been safely administered to billions of people worldwide, following her diagnosis earlier this year, she urged people to “use common sense” and wear masks in public — even as high-profile Republicans, most prominently former President Donald Trump, railed against them.

“There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger,” she said at the time. “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

