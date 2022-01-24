Sarah Palin's positive COVID test clouds start of NY Times defamation trial

FILE PHOTO: Palin speaks at a rally endorsing U.S. Republican presidential candidate Trump for President at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate
  • Jed S. Rakoff
    United States federal judge

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, has tested positive for the coronavirus, as she had been set to begin a defamation trial against The New York Times on Monday.

Palin's positive test was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, who is presiding over the case.

"She is of course unvaccinated," the judge said, referring to Palin.

Palin is to be retested on Monday morning, to determine whether jury selection can begin later that day or the trial should be adjourned, likely until Feb. 3.

Rakoff said Palin's positive test came from an at-home test whose reliability was lower than tests administered at the courthouse and required for the trial.

Palin, 57, has accused the Times and its former editorial page editor James Bennet of damaging her reputation in a June 14, 2017, editorial linking her to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that killed six people and wounded U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords.

The editorial, headlined "America's Lethal Politics," was published after a shooting at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia where U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a top Republican from Louisiana, was wounded.

It said "the link to political incitement was clear" between the 2011 shooting and a map circulated by Palin's political action committee putting 20 Democrats including Giffords under "stylized cross hairs."

The Times quickly corrected the editorial, saying it wrongly stated that political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting were linked, and Bennet has said he did not intend to blame Palin.

But Palin said the disputed material fit Bennet's "preconceived narrative," and that he was experienced enough to know what his words meant.

A trial is expected to last five days.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Palin's defamation trial against New York Times set to begin

    Sarah Palin and the New York Times are set to face off in a New York courtroom on Monday at a trial in which the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor seeks to hold the newspaper liable for defamation. Palin, 57, has accused the Times and its former editorial page editor James Bennet of damaging her reputation in a June 14, 2017, editorial linking her to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that killed six people and wounded U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords. The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan marks a rare instance of a major media company having to defend its editorial practices before a jury.

  • 6 people found dead in home near North 21st and West Wright streets in Milwaukee; police investigating deaths as homicides

    Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of six people found near North 21st and West Wright streets as homicides.

  • Sarah Palin set to battle New York Times at defamation trial

    Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, has spent 4-1/2 years battling the New York Times over an editorial she said falsely linked her to a deadly Arizona mass shooting that left a U.S. congresswoman seriously wounded. On Monday, Palin is poised to try to begin convincing jurors in a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court that the newspaper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet defamed her. The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff marks a rare instance of a major media company defending its editorial practices before an American jury.

  • Ex-Superior Court Clerk worker charged with leading fraud scheme in plea negotiations

    Breaking News: Here’s what we know from new court records filed this month.

  • Toulon's Musselman released on bond, to appear again Friday to face child porn charges

    Musselman was the subject of a months-long investigation that culminated last week with his arrest on child pornography charges

  • Weekend Update: Sarah Sherman on Staying Cozy in the Winter

    Sarah Sherman stops by Weekend Update to discuss staying cozy in the winter weather and roasts Colin Jost.

  • Jan. 6 committee chair says panel spoke to William Barr

    Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jan. 6 panel spoke to William Barr, but there is no information on what was said. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Sunday said the panel has spoken to former U.S. Attorney General William Barr.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intended to speak with...

  • WBZ Forecast

    Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

  • Hensley: Union gold, treasure hunters and going round and round with the FBI

    Doug Hensley's column examines the ongoing case of two treasure hunters and their quest to for not only a treasure but for government transparency

  • YOUR TURN: COVID conundrum our fault, not Biden's

    We were given effective vaccines and other public heath soft tools to mitigate the spread.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.

  • White House to hold second Competition Council meet on Monday -federal officials

    The White House is set to hold the second meeting of its Competition Council on Monday, federal agencies said on Sunday. Officials from two federal agencies told Reuters about the meeting and that their departments planned to attend. The White House did not confirm the meeting would take place but said President Joe Biden would meet on Monday "with members of his administration on efforts to lower prices for working families."

  • Introducing CoinDesk’s Privacy Week

    How innovators in cryptocurrency and beyond are fighting to restore digital privacy – just as governments and corporations endanger what’s left of it.

  • Arizona Republicans propose major changes to elections after GOP review finds no fraud

    A number of provisions in the two dozen bills appear inspired by debunked conspiracies and Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

  • The New “Slow” Plastic Surgery: The Latest in Minimally Invasive Beauty Treatments

    In Hollywood, innovative, minimally invasive procedures, along with a “less is more” approach to facial fillers, are offering a more natural-looking alternative to cut-and-sew procedures, say dermatologists to the stars. “People aren’t looking for the quick-fix look; they are looking for slow, progressive maintenance,” says Dr. Harold Lancer of Beverly Hills’ Lancer Dermatology (whose clientele […]

  • Sergeant killed when woman drives around his motorcycle and strikes him, Texas cops say

    The sergeant was a father of 3 and a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office

  • U.S. discussing military deployment near Ukraine with NATO allies

    Defense Secretary Austin briefed Biden on U.S. military options for responding to Russia, including moving U.S. troops to countries bordering Ukraine.

  • Former Houston Oiler takes over Prairie View A&M football

    Congrats, Bubba McDowell! The new football head coach told ABC13 how he plans to build PVAMU up and get the university to the top, where he says it belongs.

  • Chicago Public Schools defends change in way it reports COVID-19 cases online after aldermen demand answers

    On his second day as Chicago Public Schools CEO, Pedro Martinez promised transparency in the way the district publicly reports student and staff member COVID-19 cases. “On our website, we will be reporting out cases daily. We will be more complete. We will not only just show active cases, we’ll show quarantine. Please give us some grace. Because it is daily, that means there will be some ...

  • Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi

    Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, also pleads guilty in federal court to threats against Kim Foxx, a prominent district attorney in Illinois Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi, two leading Democrats in Congress, and Kim Foxx, a prominent district attorney in Illinois. The US attorney’s office for the southern district of Florida said Paul Ver