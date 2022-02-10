What Sarah Palin's lawsuit and Jim Lamon's ad teach us about violent political speech

Elvia Díaz, Arizona Republic
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is suing The New York Times for defamation, claiming that she was libeled in a 2017 editorial.
No good can ever come from even the hint of taking out political opponents with guns. For anyone.

Just look at the legal fallout between Sarah Palin and The New York Times over the paper’s mistake in linking her political action committee to the shooting of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Griffords of Arizona.

And just look at GOP senator wannabe Jim Lamon’s new ad showcasing a shootout between himself, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mark Kelly.

Lamon, who’s seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Kelly, wins the shootout in the ad, of course.

Kelly happens to be Giffords’ husband, which makes Lamon’s ad even more disgusting and incendiary – but more about that later.

First, let’s look at how Giffords’ 2011 assassination attempt connects to Pailin’s takedown of The New York Times and incendiary talk of political violence.

It's a high standard, but Palin could win

Palin, the former Alaska governor and John McCain’s vice presidential pick, sued the Times over a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked a map circulated in 2011 by her PAC to Giffords’ shooting that same year. The map showed Democratic congressional districts, including Giffords’, under crosshairs.

Palin’s ongoing defamation court trial is a huge talker in media circles because The New York Times has essentially admitted the mistake. That opens the possibility that she may actually win, which is nearly impossible under existing legal precedent.

At the heart of it is the future of New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 U.S. Supreme Court decision on libel that set a standard protecting press freedom.

To win a defamation challenge under that legal standard, which conservatives are trying to strike down, a celebrity or politician like Palin must prove not only that a media outlet knowingly published false information but that it was done with actual malice.

“Meaning that they did it on purpose or that they recklessly disregarded the truth,” Brian Stelter, the host of CNN’s Reliable Sources, said in explaining Palin’s lawsuit against the Times.

The content of our political speech matters, too

It was wrong for The New York Times to directly link that map to the 2011 rampage when a deranged gunman shot Giffords in the head, killed six of her constituents and injured 12 others. There is no proof the gunman was influenced by that ad; that was just sloppy reporting.

But that shouldn’t stop us from denouncing the contents of that map. It’s never a good idea to hint at violence against political rivals, as Senate candidate Jim Lamon is doing now with his new ad.

Lamon is facing several Republicans in the GOP primary, but in the ad he took aim at Kelly, which immediately drew condemnation.

“@CaptMarkKelly’s wife barely survived an assassination attempt 10 years ago. But here @jim_lamon has an ad that shoots Mark Kelly,” Republican strategist Barrett Marson said on Twitter. “I really can’t believe he put this ad out in public.”

It’s never OK to invoke violence in political campaigns. It wasn’t OK when U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona created an anime video depicting him attacking President Biden and killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – a video for which he was censured by his colleagues and stripped of his committee assignments.

And it’s not OK for Lamon to use gun imagery to take out, as he calls them, “Old Joe” Biden, “CrazyFace” Pelosi and “Shifty” Kelly? It’s despicable.

This kind of speech and campaigning doesn’t pull the trigger. But it feeds into an already volatile environment. It has to stop.

Elvia Díaz is an editorial columnist for The Republic and azcentral. Reach her at 602-444-8606 or elvia.diaz@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elviadiaz1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What Sarah Palin and Jim Lamon teach us about violent political speech

