Sarah Rothman named executive director of public defender group

Jul. 26—Sarah Rothman has been named the new executive director of the New Hampshire Public Defender.

It is a private, nonprofit corporation created in 1972 to give the state a cost-effective means of providing high-quality, reliable representation to indigent defendants. Its attorneys serve clients facing criminal and delinquency prosecution who can't afford private counsel. Rothman, who succeeds the retiring Randy Hawkes, has led the organization's largest office.

"She has represented over 3,000 clients, managed over 40 staff members, mentored young lawyers and worked closely with partners in the criminal justice system to bring programs like drug court and mental health court to Hillsborough County," said board chair Michael Iacopino.

Rothman got her degree from Northeastern University School of Law in May 2007, then joined New Hampshire Public Defender immediately. After serving as a staff attorney for nine years, she was appointed managing attorney of the Manchester office in 2016.