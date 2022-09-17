Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Feb. 22, 2022, after filing paperwork to run for governor. The former White House press secretary underwent surgery Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, for thyroid cancer. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”

Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.

Sanders said Friday when announcing the surgery that a biopsy earlier this month revealed she had thyroid cancer.

Dr. John R. Sims, a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock who is one of Sanders' doctors, said Sanders’ cancer was a stage 1 papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer and said she has an “excellent” prognosis.

Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and long-term continuing care.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones and his wife, Jerrilyn, on Friday issued a statement saying their family was thinking of Sanders and praying for her.

Sanders is heavily favored in the predominantly Republican state of Arkansas to win the office currently held by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits.

She’s run primarily on national issues in the Arkansas race, promising to use the governor’s office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Warns Russia; Atomic Plant Reconnected

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “not in a hurry” to end military operations in Ukraine and threatened to step up attacks on civilian targets. The leaders of China and India both expressed concern about the war to Putin. President Joe Biden warned Putin in a “60 Minutes” interview against using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed an upcoming visit by United Nations investigators to mass burial sites discovered in one of Ukrain

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders discharged from hospital following removal of thyroid cancer

    Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after undergoing a procedure to remove thyroid cancer. Huckabee Sanders, who served for a time as former President Trump’s White House press secretary shared a picture of herself riding home from the hospital with her husband. “One our way home from…

  • High School Football Social Buzz of the Week: Arch Manning leads an impressive round of must-see moments

    Football highlights that you have to watch again!

  • EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly

    After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world’s leaders will reconvene on the river’s edge in New York this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly, an exercise in multilateralism born from the hope for lasting peace that followed World War II. Russia's war in Ukraine, inflation and economic instability, terrorism and ideological extremism, environmental degradation and devastating floods, droughts and fires and the ongoing pandemic are just a few of the rampant perils. Speeches from the scores of attending leaders begin Tuesday and run through Monday, Sept. 26.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.55, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit

    A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers. The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the federal lawsuit amended Thursday that they were sexually abused by coaches at Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greenville, which is in the northwestern corner of the state. The accusers' lawyers allege that sexual abuse at the gym could date back two decades and that there could be 100 more victims who haven't come forward.

  • 2 police officers hurt in London stabbing

    Two London police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed in the city's West End on Friday. The attack is not being treated as terrorism.

  • 5 delicious, low-calorie alcoholic drinks to enjoy and still lose fat, from Alexander Skarsgard's trainer

    Magnus Lygdbäck, a celebrity trainer and nutritionist, shared recipes to help "work your way to a six-pack" including an Aperol Spritz and Yuzu Fizz.

  • Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage as he hosted […] The post Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bidens head to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, headed to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, departing Washington without any former U.S. presidents, who are not taking part in the somber event. The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral, which takes place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, was for the Bidens only. The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking a grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘cancer-free’ after thyroid surgery

    ‘By the grace of God, I am now cancer-free’, Sanders, 42, formerly Trump’s press secretary, says after successful operation

  • Is Ron DeSantis’ cruel Martha’s Vineyard stunt Derek Schmidt’s vision for Kansas?

    Florida’s governor is coming to Olathe to campaign for Kansas’ GOP candidate, who’s “all for” shipping immigrants off to another state. | Opinion

  • Focus on economic growth to defeat Putin, Liz Truss to tell UN

    Liz Truss is to tell world leaders that the pursuit of economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression.

  • Should Tom Brady’s private life be off limits?

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady accepts the reality that interest in his private life goes with the very public territory he occupies. But should it? It’s a question with which many in the media have wrestled as Brady’s public and private existence collided in recent weeks, starting with an unprecedented 11-day hiatus from training camp and [more]

  • Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands face losing royal warrant

    Queen Elizabeth II's death means that around 600 of her favourite brands risk losing their royal warrant and must now await the approval of her successor King Charles III.

  • Russia wants to impose fines for maps that dont show occupied Crimea as Russian territory

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:51 Members of Russia's State Duma are proposing to impose fines for distributing maps where the occupied regions, including Crimea, are not marked as Russian territory.

  • US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

    President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss's premiership is her backing of legislation that would shred parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

  • Murder suspect who escaped from Lafourche jail has been apprehended, police say

    An inmate charged with murder who escaped from the Lafourche Parish jail Friday has been taken into custody, authorities said Saturday.

  • Trump attorney told National Archives boxes at Mar-a-Lago held only news clippings: reports

    A former White House lawyer told the National Archives last year that boxes former President Trump took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence held only news clippings, multiple outlets reported Friday. The Washington Post first reported, citing people familiar, that former deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin told the Archives in a September 2021…

  • Florida State QB Jordan Travis exits with leg injury, returns to sideline on crutches

    Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half against Louisville.