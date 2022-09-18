Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known. — 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
As a task force works to ready the justice system, amendments could be forthcoming.
Puerto Ricans are bracing for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bears down, with expectations it will grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory’s southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters say “historic” levels of rain are expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches forecast in isolated areas. Fiona will be lashing cities and towns in a part of Puerto Rico that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.
Joan Green was determined to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, no matter how long she had to wait, or how far she had to travel. (Sept. 18)
Indiana police have released the final report on the investigation into a car crash that killed GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, concluding the car she was riding in was "at-fault."
Queen Elizabeth II will be given a state funeral at 11am on Monday.
Romania has denounced comments made by former Education Minister Andrei Marga suggesting that Ukraine should cede some of its territories to its neighbors, calling them “unacceptable” and in “gross violation” of Bucharest’s policy, Romanian news outlet Agerpress reported on Sept. 18.
Caleb Williams and seventh-ranked Southern California showed off different aspects of their offense Saturday night, all while continuing to pile up points and yards. Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two more scores. Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards as the Trojans beat Fresno State 45-17.
The Duke of York has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, saying: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever.”
Scott Pelley spoke with President Biden about Ukraine's recent battlefield success and the dangers it could bring as Russian President Vladimir Putin becomes embarrassed. Watch more of the interview on Sunday on "60 Minutes."
The peerless guitarist passed away on September 18, 1970, but his legacy is felt to this day.
A Colorado judge on Friday responded to a request by a coalition of news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police, by ruling the report be made public only after new information it contains is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain's death prompted the report to be amended. The original report issued in 2019 found the cause and manner of McClain's death to be “undetermined.”
Auburn football was dismantled by Penn State in its most anticipated home game of the season and one of its worst performances of the Bryan Harsin era
One of Palm Beach County's most exciting high school football prospects is primed to join Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre compared the plight of illegal immigrants transported into sanctuary cities to slavery, saying the migrants are treated like "chattel."
Kelly Ripa just continues to get us more and more excited for her upcoming memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. While the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host's first-ever book won't officially hit shelves until September 27, Ripa made the wait less arduous by posting a new video with her hubby, Mark Consuelos, in which they discussed her upcoming book tour from their bed. “Scenes from the marital bed, book tour edition!” Ripa cheekily wrote in the caption. Ripa also tagged the celebs who will
IndyCar’s stars calling F1 ‘an elitist sport’ after FIA denies Herta Super License.
The South Carolina senator argued he has not been inconsistent on his own stance on whether abortion should be left to the states.
The Cruel Intentions TV series never made it to NBC, and for that, its star Sarah Michelle Gellar is “grateful.” The network initially ordered a pilot for the potential adaptation in February 2016, before ultimately opting against greenlighting the project in October of that same year. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, […]