Sarah Scott gun defendant appears in court

Nov. 10—Antonio Owens, the man accused of displaying a handgun at a Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game last Thursday, appeared Wednesday in Vigo County Superior Court.

Judge Michael Lewis assigned Michael Wright as Owens' public defender.

Owens is now charged with four counts: unlawful carrying of a handgun within 500 feet of school property; intimidation (with weapon); possession of a firearm on school property; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

The first two counts carry a maximum penalty of six years; the third, two years, and the fourth, a one year. If Owens also is found to be a habitual offender, another six years could be added should he convicted.

The incident occurred during the closing seconds of the basketball game. Witnesses said a confrontation between two men escalated and one lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband.

The two men left the school grounds before additional police officers arrived. An officer working security at the game said in a probable cause affidavit that he asked the men to leave school property before he knew a handgun was involved.

One witness recalled that someone called out, "Gun! gun!", sending fans, players and cheerleaders scattering.

No one was injured.

Owens was identified by a witness from a photograph and came into police headquarters. He told officers he did not have any handguns, but police said they found two handguns in a safe in his fiancee's car. One of those reportedly matched witness descriptions of the weapon seen at Sarah Scott.

Owens' bail stands at $75,000, 10% not allowed. Wright will appear with Owens Nov. 15 for a bail reduction hearing. A trial date is tentatively set for Jan. 3, 2023.

