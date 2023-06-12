Sarah Sun makes history as first Chinese woman to be crowned Miss Utah

Sarah Sun has won the Miss Utah 2023 competition, becoming the first Chinese woman to ever claim the crown.

The competition: On Saturday, the Miss Utah 2023 came to an end at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, where judges handed the second-generation Chinese immigrant and current Miss Aspen Hills the title and over $10,000 in scholarships.

The Miss Utah Organization awarded $70,000 in scholarships to participants in the competition, which included 47 contestants who were judged in five categories: private interview, onstage conversation, health and fitness, evening gown and talent.

About Sun: Sun is reportedly an international strategy and diplomacy student at Brigham Young University. She plans to pursue a juris doctorate and MBA from Harvard University.

For the talent section of the competition, Sun showcased her skill as a classically trained pianist by playing the song “La Campanella.”

Community service: Sun’s community service, “Reducing Recidivism Through Art Education,” aims to reduce the probability of inmates at the Utah State Prison becoming re-offenders by making art education available to them.

Sun will represent Utah at the Miss America Competition later this year.

“I’m so excited to serve because I don’t see this as a crown, but as a mission to help people and to love people,” Sun said at the afterparty, according to ABC 4.

