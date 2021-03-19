Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

Daria Sito-Sucic
·2 min read

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.

Sarajevo city authorities have announced a stricter night curfew from Friday and the shutting down for two weeks of all cafes and restaurants in a bid to combat a spike in coronavirus infections, which followed the end of skiing and holiday seasons in mid-February.

Since March 10, health authorities have reported 6,553 new cases and 136 deaths in the city of about 400,000. Bosnia has recorded a total of 151,337 coronavirus cases and 5,773 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Asmir Hodzic, executive director of Sarajevo's largest funeral company, Pokop, said the number of funerals had significantly increased in March compared with last year and even with the last two months.

"We have had in March so far on average 15 burials a day, of COVID casualties alone," Hodzic told Reuters, adding the company had arranged funerals for 269 coronavirus victims from March 1-19, compared with 80 in February.

Hodzic said his company has been improvising to properly store victims awaiting burial, because its morgue has capacity for only nine coffins.

Sejid Koso, attending a friend's burial on Friday at Sarajevo's largest suburban cemetery, Vlakovo, said the situation reminded him of the Bosnian war in the 1990s.

"The situation is pretty much the same," said Koso, who also buried his two cousins, both coronavirus victims, on Wednesday. "Sometimes I attend two funerals a day, so many people die, so many friends."

Bosnia has not yet started a mass inoculation campaign due to a shortage of vaccines.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says it has had 'serious discussions' with China in Alaska

    U.S. diplomats have had "serious discussions" with counterparts from China in Alaska and will not let "theatrics" from the Chinese side distract from laying out our principles and having tough conversations, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. "We know that sometimes these diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated, or maybe even aimed at a domestic audience," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing. "But we're not letting the theatrics from the other side stop us from doing what we're intending to do in Alaska, which is lay out our principles, as well as our expectations, and have these tough conversations early that we need to have with the PRC," she said referring to China.

  • Omeed Malik, Former BofA Executive, Is Said to Join SPAC Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Omeed Malik, the former Bank of America Corp. managing director who received a multimillion-dollar sum to settle a defamation suit against the firm, is the latest Wall Street executive seeking to raise a special purpose acquisition company.Malik, 41, who co-founded merchant bank Farvahar Partners, will be chairman and chief executive officer of the vehicle, dubbed Colombier Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The SPAC’s chief financial officer is set to be Joe Voboril, a Farvahar co-founder and former BofA executive, the people said.Colombier will seek about $200 million in an initial public offering, and target companies in the consumer, media and technology sectors, the people said. The SPAC may file paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as Friday.Colombier will be sponsored by principals from Farvahar and Torch Capital, as well as Mark Klein’s SuRo Capital Corp. Its board is set to include Torch’s Jonathan Keidan; Memo founder Eddie Kim; Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh; and SuRo’s Keri Findley and Claire Councill, the people said.A representative for Colombier declined to comment.Farvahar was an underwriter on Michael Klein’s most recent blank-check vehicles, Churchill Capital Corp. V, VI and VII, filings show. The firm has raised capital for companies including Boxed, Blink Health and Bollinger Motors, according to Pitchbook data.Malik is known on Wall Street and beyond. In 2018, he appeared on Showtime’s “Billions” in a dinner scene that also featured Marc Lasry, Michael Platt and Michael Karsch.SPAC mania has reached new heights in 2021. In the year to date, more than 400 blank-check firms have filed to go public on U.S. exchanges, seeking to raise a combined $124 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian gas supply to Germany at risk from US sanctions

    A major gas pipeline from Russia backed by Angela Merkel is threatened with new sanctions as America toughens its stance against the Putin regime. Germany is seeking greater gas supplies via Nord Stream 2, which runs under the Baltic Sea and has stoked serious concern over its potential to increase Russian influence in Europe. On Thursday, the Biden administration increased pressure on the project, demanding that companies involved should "immediately abandon work". Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, warned that Nord Stream 2 "is a bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine and for our central and eastern European allies". He said the Biden administration is committed to applying sanctions that were voted through Congress in 2019 and expanded last year. Any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 risks penalties, he added. The warning comes after the Trump administration's opposition to the $11bn (£7.8bn) project, which is expected to increase Russia's grip on continental energy supplies. It could also compete with US shipments of gas.

  • Indictment outlines Capitol riot conspiracy charges against Proud Boys member from NC

    “Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges,” the NC man wrote two days before the attack on the Capitol, prosecutors say.

  • 40 DIY Kitchen Décor Ideas to Refresh Your Space on Any Budget

    Make your kitchen dreams come true. From The Pioneer Woman

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE CLAIM: On Tuesday, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.” The image is designed to look like a Facebook post made by Long.

  • Investors Flock Back to Lithium as Battery Bust Turns to Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting big on a lithium comeback less than three years after prices of the metal used in rechargeable batteries collapsed from a record and sent miners reeling.Producers of the metal that had been shunned amid supply overhangs and plateauing demand raised almost $3.4 billion in equity offerings in the Americas so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s seven times the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020, when the industry was in a downturn.Interest in the industry is resurgent as electric-vehicle targets set by global automakers and a change in the U.S. administration signal that a battery boom is finally gathering momentum. After the punishing three-year sell-off, prices of the soft silvery-white metal have started to rebound, and analysts including those at BloombergNEF expect further gains on rising demand and tight supplies of battery-grade lithium.Talks with investors and discussions on potential supply agreements with automotive-equipment and battery manufacturers “which were only in my dreams a year ago are now filling my calendar,” Robert Mintak, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Standard Lithium Ltd., said by phone.A lithium price index compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence jumped 32% this year through February, after plunging 59% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. The metal reached an all-time high in May 2018.The investor pool “is expanded to technology investors and others,” said Mintak, as major automakers’ determination to deploy hundreds of billions of dollars to electrify their fleets gives investors “that safety that there’s going to be a supply pinch.”The majority of the financing has been done by the world’s top two lithium miners -- Albemarle Corp. and SQM, or Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA, as it’s known formally -- as they took advantage of their recent stock surges. Albemarle completed a larger-than-planned equity offering of $1.5 billion in early February, while Santiago-based SQM raised $1.1 billion in January.Junior miners, most of which have yet to produce substantial amount of lithium, are also attracting strong interest from investors. Take the case of Standard Lithium, which opened its first direct lithium extraction plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, in September, with the facility using a new technology that allows for a 90% lithium recovery rate. It raised C$34.53 million ($27.6 million) in an over-subscribed share offering in December. Investor interest was so strong that it had to turn away offers for more, said CEO Mintak.Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, raised a total of $500 million through two primary share offerings in October and January, respectively.“The tide is finally turning, and much faster than I thought,” Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant. “You see that with Lithium Americas being able to raise a total of half a billion dollars recently. This is for a pre-revenue company regarding lithium.”Sigma Lithium Resources Corp., which is developing a hard-rock lithium project in Brazil, had to upsize its private placement and increase offering price, which “says a lot about investor demand for lithium exposure, that asset, and that company’s vision,” said Berry.Junior lithium miners raised $529 million this year, Bloomberg data showed. That’s about $63 million more than the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.Ford Motor Co. announced last month that its passenger-vehicle range will be all-electric in Europe by 2030. General Motors Co. plans to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. Volkswagen AG went further, announcing plans this week to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations, as ensuring scaling battery production has become a key in the EV race.Batteries make up about 30% of an electric car’s cost. And automakers around the world look to pivot to EVs, with hopes to get batteries at the cheapest price possible but also secure enough supply to meet those ambitions.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to build back the economy after the devastation of Covid-19 with cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint. The administration said in late February it would conduct a government review of U.S. supply chains to seek to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods.The election of Biden is “a very favorable signal to investors” as it boosted confidence that the switch to clean energy will accelerate, which along with existing favorable subsidies and regulations in Europe and China bodes well for raw materials needed for that energy transition, said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The U.S. is the second-largest EV market, after China.Andrew Bowering, a director at Vancouver-based American Lithium Corp., called the U.S. review on supply chains “huge” for the lithium industry as it shows the government’s realization that in order to meet clean-energy goals, it’s important for the U.S. to have a security of supply of raw materials such as lithium.“All of a sudden, after three years of downturn, you’ve got the price of the commodity starting to go up again and a change in the administration in the U.S. that’s pushing a green new deal and support big money going into the green automobile industry,” said Bowering. “That leads investors into the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadians held in China on spying charges face trial within days

    Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested two years ago in a row that soured China-Canada ties.

  • Israel and UAE rugby teams face off in 1st after new ties

    In the Middle East, where sport and diplomacy are closely intertwined, political passions can spill over onto the playing field. With the Palestinian cause the core issue uniting Arabs across the region for decades, Israeli players meeting Arab opponents on the field have learned the age-old conflict always looms. Months after the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel, an Israeli national rugby squad touched down in Dubai to meet the Emirati team on the field for the first time.

  • Here's How Moderna Is Testing Its COVID-19 Vaccine in Babies and Young Children

    Months following a call from the American Academy of Pediatrics to expand vaccine trials to include all children, Moderna has officially begun a study that will test its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years old, which includes babies as young as six months. Although this clinical trial is expected to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada, the drug company has not confirmed how many have signed up or received the first round of shots.

  • Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home

    An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was found shot to death inside a Montgomery County home.

  • Armie Hammer: US actor accused of rape

    The Call Me By Your Name star denies the allegations, saying the relationship was consensual.

  • Repairs underway near Wellington MBTA Station after Orange Line derailment

    Shuttle buses will replace train service on a section of the Orange Line for three weeks as crews work to fix the damage.

  • McCarthy calls for Eric Swalwell's removal from Intel Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy presents a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee due to his ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden Falls Three Times Walking Up Steps to Air Force One

    President Joe Biden appeared to fall while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta, Ga., on Friday. Video appears to show the 78-year-old president tripping up the stairs three times, falling down on his hands and knees the final time. Biden quickly recovered, continuing to the top of the stairs before turning around for a salute. Biden is traveling to meet with Asian-American community leaders after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting rampage at a series of Atlanta-area salons on Tuesday. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that Biden was not injured in the fall and was prepared to continue with his trip. I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021 Former president Trump and his allies focused heavily on Biden’s age and alleged infirmity during the 2020 campaign, often highlighting the moments where Biden appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking publicly. Biden became the oldest president to take the oath of office when he was sworn-in in January, but he has argued that his age and decades of experience in the Senate would give him an advantage in the presidency.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.