Saraland man arrested in connection to regional child exploitation ring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man is in jail after a Louisiana Police Department found him to allegedly be connected to a two-state child exploitation ring, according to a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

John Edward Allday, 49, is accused of communicating with Michael George, 67, of Vidalia, Louisiana, and Gloria Naquin Santos-Hernandez, 56, of Lafayette, Louisiana, via text message about plans to rape, kidnap and sexually abuse children under the age of 12.

2 teens surrender to Mobile Police for Dog River Park stabbing

Allday is charged with 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Santos-Hernandez was also arrested and charged with 12 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

John Edward Allday. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Their arrests stem from George being arrested and charged with 400 counts of child pornography in December.

CPSO seized five cell phones and three laptops when they arrested George and conducted forensic analysis on each device for two weeks. The analysis recovered 400 files, which consisted of extreme sexual abuse and rape of children.

Allday, George and Santos-Hernandez reportedly communicated on an encrypted text application to transfer the child sexual abuse material. Still, detectives recovered the files and identified all three suspects.

UPDATE: George County sheriff’s deputy, suspect killed

Allday was arrested Thursday morning by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents. He will be extradited to Louisiana.

Santos-Hernandez was taken into custody at her residence by the Lafayette Police Department, U.S. Marshals and FBI agents.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to identify victims.

Those with information on the three people who have been arrested can reach out to CPSO detective Stephen Lipscomb at 318-437-0740 Ext. 409.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.