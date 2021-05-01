Saranac town clerk faces felony charges

May 1—SARANAC — Saranac Town Clerk Mary L. Bell, 54, is accused of falsifying records and faces multiple felony counts.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie announced the Redford woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly hiding her failure to deposit more than $800 in cash payments to the town that she had collected as clerk between April and August 2017.

"Ms. Bell, as an elected official, swore to act with honesty and integrity," DiNapoli said in a statement. "Instead, she took advantage of her position to manipulate the town's records to cover for missing cash she was supposed to deposit.

"Thanks to our partnership with Clinton County DA Andrew Wylie and the Clinton County Sheriff's (Office), Bell's actions were exposed and she is now being held accountable."

SUBSTITUTED FUNDS

According to a press release from the DA's Office, Bell's actions were brought to light during an audit by the Comptroller's Office of the town's financial records and reports "to determine whether Bell, as the town clerk, recorded, deposited, remitted and reported all collections received accurately."

Her duties required her to collect various fees — such as for dog and marriage licenses, death certificates and junkyard permits —, record the transactions in the town software program and deposit them in the clerk bank account.

She was additionally responsible for submitting accurate monthly reports to the town supervisor, the DA's Office said.

"The town supervisor and the board relied upon the accuracy of these monthly reports to reflect how much money was collected that month and to ensure that the amount collected for that month was turned over to the town supervisor."

The audit found that, between April 1 and Aug. 31, 2017, Bell recorded cash collections totaling $1,203, but only deposited $392, according to the Comptroller's Office.

"To hide the more than $800 in missing cash, Bell substituted funds leftover in a dormant town clerk bank account," the release said.

MULTIPLE COUNTS

Bell faces five counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a felony; one count of fourth-degree corrupting the government, a felony; and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Her arrest followed a joint investigation by the Comptroller's Office, the DA's Office and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

She was arraigned Thursday in Plattsburgh Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Her next appearance is slated for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27 before Judge Timothy Blatchley.

Bell's attorney, Allan Cruikshank of the Plattsburgh-based firm Ruchelman & Cruikshank, P.C., said his only comment on her behalf was that she was not guilty of the charges.

In a statement, Wylie said he will hold elected officials who use their positions to engage in criminal activity accountable.

Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo is prosecuting the case.

PUBLIC OFFICERS LAW

Bell is accused of committing Class E felonies, the sentences for which can include probation and/or up to four years in prison, according to the state's penal code.

If convicted of a felony, Bell would lose her job as clerk.

State Public Officers Law dictates that an office becomes vacant when, among other circumstances, the official is convicted "of a felony, or a crime involving a violation of his (or her) oath of office."

Cruikshank said he and Bell have not yet discussed whether she plans to remain in office.

Saranac Town Supervisor Tim Napper said Friday that he was not in office at the time of the alleged theft, and that news outlets had more information than he did about the situation.

Change has been a constant at the town, he continued, noting the retirements of two long-time employees over the last couple years and how the town is on its third assessor in fewer than two years.

"We have a duty to carry on the best we can for our citizens. This is one more hurdle that we're going to have to deal with."

