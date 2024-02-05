Sarasota Academy of the Arts wins three titles at Florida Junior Beta State Convention

The Sarasota Academy of the Arts Junior Beta Club excelled at the recent Florida Junior Beta State Convention, winning three state titles.

National Beta members from the Sarasota Academy of the Arts excelled at the recent Florida Junior Beta State Convention, including winning the Junior Large Group Performance for the second year in a row.

“The members of the club were focused on doing their best to represent not only Sarasota Academy of the Arts, but the county of Sarasota," said Sarasota Academy of the Arts Junior Beta Club sponsor Bryan Egan. "We look forward to competing at the national level representing the school, county, and state.”

In addition to the Junior Large Group Performance title, Sarasota Academy of the Arts won the Elementary Small Group Performance and Tayla Jordan and Ryla Kopp won the Elementary Solo Duo Trio Vocal Performance.

Other standout performances included:

· Eduardo Barrientos Alvarez earned third place in Academic Spanish Sixth Grade.

· Alia Bangoura Saavedra earned third place in Academic Spanish Eighth Grade.

· Lara Colon earned third place in Junior Jewelry Design.

The National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in multiple academic and STEM-based virtual and performing arts competitions. The State Convention was offered as a hybrid event, giving students an opportunity to compete virtually or onsite at Gaylord Palms Orlando.

The victoriesat the state level allow students to compete at the National Convention June 9-13 at the Savannah International Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The Sarasota Academy of the Arts Junior Beta Club was founded in 2017 with 15 members from sixth through eighth grades. The club now consists of 31 members from fourth to eighth grade. Each year the Beta Club also performs four community service projects.

With roughly 500,000 members and 9,000 clubs in the U.S. and internationally, National Beta is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-8, National Junior Beta grades 6-8, and National Senior Beta grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

