Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition's Christmas event Dec. 20 at historic home

Vickie Oldham, CEO of the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition (SAACC), speaks to donors and Gulf Coast Community Foundation leadership outside the historic Leonard Reid House. The planned cultural museum will host its Newtown Christmas celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition (SAACC) will hold its rescheduled Newtown Christmas celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the historic Leonard Reid House at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Orange Avenue in Sarasota's historically Black neighborhood.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will be immersed in holiday cheer at the site of the newly renovated historic home, a 1,400-square-foot Florida bungalow that was the former home of Sarasota's first Black settler, Leonard Reid.

The Newtown Christmas celebration will showcase the newly updated and soon-to-be cultural museum as part of its mission to create a gathering space for the Newtown community and beyond.

The free community holiday event follows the space's first public event where SAACC hosted donors and leadership from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, one of the museum's philanthropic supporters.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Donors' Night event was held recently at the historic Leonard Reid House.

Guests will be entertained with live music from local gospel group Truality, a mini marketplace, and gift giveaways for families. This event will feature entertaining games, guided tours of the cultural center, a pop-up art exhibition featuring local Black artists and a variety of foods from local food truck vendors.

The venue is set to open to the public in late January as the Sarasota African American Arts, Culture, and History Center after undergoing months of revamping and construction updates by Tampa-based general contracting firm Envision CS.

The SAACC cultural center will host its first large-scale event in Newtown in mid-February with the "Beaches, Benches and Boycotts" exhibition. The exhibit will showcase imagery from the Civil Rights era in Tampa Bay, with a Sarasota focus, and will fomally kick off the opening of the Reid House. A panel discussion and a series of programs are planned in conjunction with the show which will run Feb. 19 to April 27.

SAACC, led by its CEO and preservationist Vickie Oldham, was developed to showcase the accomplishments of trailblazing pioneers who built Sarasota’s infrastructure. The Reid home is the first element of the organization's overall vision to celebrate and share the culture and heritage of African Americans in Sarasota and beyond.

