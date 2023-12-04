Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation on new mission for 'Six to Save'

Hotel Venice at 200 N. Nassau St. in Venice was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 but damage from Hurricane Ian has created issues of demolition.

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation recently announced its 2023 “Six to Save'' properties during an event at the Philippi Crest Community Clubhouse in Sarasota, highlighting an initiative to save historic resources from demolition in Sarasota County.

“The Six to Save list is a springboard for an education and advocacy effort designed to raise public awareness of the uncertain future for these historic resources," said Erin Di Fazio, SAHP’s program director. "It’s also designed to invite residents and community leaders to be part of a collaborative effort to find alternatives to demolition.”

The McAlpin Home at 1530 Cross St. in Sarasota was built in 1912 by George McAlpin who ran a concrete and construction business that is responsible for many of the city's sidewalks and curbs.

The program was launched in 2020 by Harry Klinkhamer, who was then chair of the History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County. The initiative is now spearheaded by SAHP in collaboration with the coalition. Members of the community nominate properties they are concerned about by filling out a nomination form on SAHP’s website. A Six to Save committee then reviews and selects six properties to be spotlighted that year.

Di Fazio said the program has been instrumental in raising awareness and has aided in the progress toward preservation of multiple properties, including Snook Haven House, the South Gate Community Center, Herald Square, and the Caples mansion.

Di Fazio said the 2023 properties were selected based on “the urgency of impending threat, coupled with the significance of the resource.”

The I.M. Pei dorms at New College of Florida were designed by the renowned international architect in the 1960s and reflect a Mediterranean village.

At the event, SAHP leaders also recognized Jesse White of the Architectural Salvage board for his offer to donate salvaged lumber and materials for restoration, and to photographer Brian Jones who donated his photography services to capture each of the six properties chosen for the 2023 Six to Save list.

The 2023 Six to Save:

· Hotel Venice, 200 N. Nassau St., Venice.

· Colson Hotel For Negroes, 1425 Eighth St., Sarasota.

· Waldman Building, 533-539 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota.

· 13 Main Street, 13 Main St., Osprey.

· McAlpin Home, 1530 Cross St., Sarasota.

· I.M. Pei dorms at New College of Florida.

13 Main Street in Osprey is a historic touchpoint on the Tamiami Trail but deferred maintenance and storm damage have put the property in danger of demolition.

Marty Hylton, president of Architecture Sarasota, spoke briefly about their new program “Moderns that Matter” and talked about the importance of this advocacy work.

The 2023 Six to Save committee members include Klinkhamer (manager of Historical Resources for the City of Venice); Di Fazio; Dave Baber (SAHP vice-president); Kara Scott (SAHP board member); Kittie Kelly (Central Cocoanut National Historic District Neighborhood Association); Frank Wright (president, Venice Area Historical Society); and Greg Dickinson (president, Historical Society of Sarasota County).

For more information, visit preservesrq.org.

