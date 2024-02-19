Sarasota business task force tackles childcare crisis, as state bill offers hope

Amid an escalating crisis in childcare, local leaders are looking for novel solutions within the business community as they keep a close eye on a proposed state bill that could help thousands of families and employers impacted by the problem.

“That is going to be a big game changer for us, if we can get that passed,” said Brittany Lamont – who heads the new Childcare Business Task Force launched late last year by the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County – of House Bill 635.

Sponsored by Representative Fiona McFarland (R-Sarasota), the bill would provide tax credits to businesses that either operate childcare facilities or contribute payments to childcare for employees.

Still under consideration in two committees, the bill has already cleared the House Ways and Means Committee by a unanimous vote.

Brittany Lamont has been named president and CEO of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

While hopeful for what its passage could mean to a booming region hit by a growing number of “childcare deserts,” local leaders are busy searching for additional ways to address the issue.

The ELC task force – which was created late November at the agency’s first community business breakfast held since the pandemic – seeks to bring employers, nonprofits, parents and local government leaders to the table to help find solutions.

“This hits everybody,” Lamont said.

Its mission is to expand childcare capacity, particularly in hard-hit South Sarasota County, said Lamont, who is also president and CEO of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Their first goal is to target preschools and childcare center operators positioned to grow or open and pair them with businesses that could assist with costs and other prohibitive challenges in exchange for slots for employees’ children at the center.

The initiative is part of a growing nationwide movement to reckon with a dire shortage of high-quality affordable childcare, a problem that has contributed to millions of parents – women especially – leaving the workforce.

In addition to families, the crisis is increasingly squeezing businesses, too.

Studies by the Florida Chamber Foundation estimate that the lack of available childcare in the state costs employers $4.47 billion each year due to employee turnover and absences.

Meanwhile, another $911 million in state tax revenue is lost through missed work or from parents forced to quit their jobs altogether, the chamber concluded.

In fast-growing Sarasota, Lamont noted, the problem is particularly dire.

Coupled with one of the worst affordable housing crises in the nation, the childcare shortage is a factor making it difficult for area employers to retain or recruit employees, she said. Meanwhile, some parents face years-long waiting lists at centers, long commutes to those they can find, or costs equaling or surpassing a mortgage payment.

While some of the larger area employers have started providing childcare for employees, the task force also plans to help small businesses – the majority of businesses in the area – band together on initiatives. Ideas include identifying companies with excess buildings or real estate that would be willing to have a preschool or childcare operator move into that site.

“If we want to continue to attract quality people into the workforce,” said Lamont, a mother of three, “if we want moms and dads alike to be able to raise families and have great careers, we have to be able to help them feel they are making a good decision every day putting their kids at a good center when they go to work.”

More families are finding it harder to do just that, said Ana McClendon, ELC’s director of outreach.

While affordability has long been a struggle in the nation’s current childcare model – with the highly regulated industry required to meet set teacher ratios, square footage and equipment standards in the care and early education of small children – local availability has worsened, she said.

In the last two years, Sarasota County’s number of “childcare deserts” – zones with at least three times as many children as there are available certified childcare slots – rose from five to 12, McClendon pointed out.

The majority of them are in South Sarasota County.

“It’s brutal,” McClendon said.

Some experts are warning that the shortages could intensify, resulting in a “childcare cliff” that cuts care for more than 212,000 Florida children after last year’s expiration of substantial federal pandemic-era childcare investments. In a recent analysis, the Florida Policy Institute urged the Legislature to intervene, identifying nine possible revenue streams that might be tapped for early learning programs.

Across the country, a growing number of Republican lawmakers and red states are joining Democrats and the Biden administration in support of public spending for childcare -- some calling it "critical infrastructure."

Janet Kahn is CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County.

Closer to home, ELC CEO Janet Kahn says that, challenges aside, she is spirited by the groundswell of interest from the business community as well as McFarland’s bill and other legislative proposals that could increase working families’ access to subsidized childcare.

“I do feel cautiously optimistic,” Kahn said.

With all hands on deck – including local foundations, which have filled funding gaps and partnered with ELC programs for preschool teacher training and retention – Kahn says she hopes the Sarasota County Commission will decide later this year to continue its childcare support for working families, despite indications it might not.

Meanwhile, the task force will be busy studying what’s working elsewhere – bold models it could copy, such as Michigan’s Tri-Share program, a promising public-private partnership catching on around the country, where childcare is split evenly by the state, the employer and the employee.

The ultimate goal for childcare advocates, she said, is to bind the construction of childcare centers to developers’ plans for apartment and other housing complexes – with the housing and childcare crises being inextricably linked for families, employers and the overall community.

“We can’t work in isolation,” Kahn said. “It’s all connected.”

This story comes from a partnership between the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Saundra Amrhein covers the Season of Sharing campaign, along with issues surrounding housing, utilities, child care and transportation in the area. She can be reached at samrhein@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota business task force tackles childcare deserts, affordability