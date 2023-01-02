Sarasota Chamber of Commerce leading the way for smart growth and development | Indicators

Heather Kasten

Leadership matters and it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s a critically important concept in all aspects of life and business. It will continue to be at the forefront for your Greater of Sarasota Chamber of Commerce team in 2023.

Leadership starts at the top and is usually the difference between a company that excels and one that struggles. At the Chamber, we are diligently working to build, support and grow leaders in the business community and the community as a whole. We understand supporting and strengthening leadership creates the opportunity to unlock new economic opportunities and is a building block for private sector job growth.

So, when it comes to leadership from the business community, where will the Sarasota Chamber be leading in 2023?

· The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce for over 100 years has served, and will continue to serve, as a platform for connection, referrals, and collaboration for our businesses. Building a network of relationships with our members is key to having a strong, united business community.

· The Chamber will be collaborating with many notable community groups to improve access to affordable housing, smart development and other programs focused on building Sarasota’s bright future. Affordable housing is a legitimate business issue affecting our economy and the workforce of this community.

· A key resource that we provide is being a source of reliable, relevant, and impactful information for the business community. Here at the Chamber, we not only see knowledge as power, but also as intel that serves to arm businesses with the information they need to power their businesses. Our Shumaker University series consistently delivers relevant and cutting-edge educational opportunities for our members.

· We need to continue to develop a prosperous business climate in Florida and Sarasota. Not having a state income tax, for instance, attracts businesses from highly taxed states to Florida. Many times, these calls come to the Chamber from businesses looking to relocate to our area. We work with our community partners to steer them to the resources they need to make a transition happen. The momentum of growth in Florida is stronger than ever, with close to 1,000 people a day moving here, and if Florida were a country it would be the 15th largest economy in the world based on GDP.

· We need to prepare our infrastructure for smart growth and development. Our transportation systems must be constructed to better meet the needs of the working middle class. According to the study from the Tampa Bay Partnership, we have some catching up to do relative to metropolitan areas of similar sizes and with similar demographics – specifically increasing the availability of transportation options.

· We must continue the full-court press around workforce development and creating a solid talent pipeline for our employers. Through the Chamber’s CareerEdge programming, we partner with companies to upskill workers and create fast-track training programs. Our internship programs are a win-win for companies, as well as the individuals who participate in them – it’s a great “try before you buy” for both parties. Right now, Florida is creating 1 out of every 4 jobs in the country, per the Florida Chamber Foundation. Current unemployment for those with less than a high school diploma is 6.3%, compared to 1.9% for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher. This past year we awarded over $150,000 in grants to train and upskill local employees, thanks to our collection of key funders.

· Our Opportunities for All program will continue to build upon the success of its inaugural year of placing minority interns with local companies and supporting small minority-owned companies through our business grant program. Building and supporting a diverse business ecosystem helps all of our local businesses to thrive. This past month we awarded grants to 45 local minority businesses thanks to the generous support of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

· The Sarasota Chamber will continue to build and strengthen local leaders through our Leadership Sarasota programs. This year we had a record number of applicants for this prestigious program, which is an immersive acclimation to the Sarasota community and its needs. In addition, the Young Professionals Group engages professionals 40 and under with a platform of events geared towards career growth and professional connections.

We’ll be sharing more insight on all of these topics at our upcoming 2023 annual Chamber Breakfast on March 10 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

On Feb. 15, we will be hosting our annual “Party on The Bay” event at the bayfront lawn of the Powell Crosley Estate. This event brings community leaders together to enjoy an evening of delicious foods, cocktails, and conversations with the backdrop of a Sarasota sunset over the Bay. Bringing leaders together in a world-class setting for a very special evening is an event that you won’t want to miss. For more information on this event and all Chamber programs, please visit sarasotachamber.com.

We have a full docket of opportunities and challenges before us in Sarasota, all of which need our collective attention, engagement, and leadership in order to have a strong and robust economy for us to live and work in.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce works to cultivate Sarasota's prosperity and quality of life through our member businesses. To learn more about the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, please visit our website at sarasotachamber.com and careeredgefunders.org.

Heather Kasten is the president/CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and has been with the organization since March 2019. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in business administration and a MBA from Webster University. Contact her at hkasten@sarasotachamber.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: HEATHER KASTEN: Sarasota Chamber building prosperous business climate