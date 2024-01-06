Sarasota Children’s Museum, a new nonprofit, plans inaugural event at The Bay

More than 1,000 foster children and other vulnerable youth in Florida's Circuit 12 (Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties) received gifts during the holiday season thanks to over 100 individuals and organizations participating in the Safe Children Coalition's "Angels" program. Assisting with the effort were, from left, LeAnn Aldridge, Andrea Sacchetti, Tiffany Monahan, and Michelle Richardson. For information, visit sccfl.org/angels.

Sarasota Children’s Museum plans first event at The Bay

The Sarasota Children’s Museum, a new nonprofit organization aimed at providing year-round hands-on learning space for families in the Sarasota community, will host its inaugural event, "The Museum of Me," on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bay by the Ibis Playground.

The mission of the Sarasota Children's Museum is to inspire, educate, and empower children through immersive learning experiences, according to the founders. The first event is inspired by Emma Lewis's award-winning book and will feature a storytime and art activity, allowing children and parents to learn about different museums and understand what sets children's museums apart.

Sarasota Children's Museum founding members and co-executive directors Asya Stuart and Christina “CC” Fredericks.

"I enjoy bringing my 9-, 7-, and 3-year-olds to the Sarasota Art Museum," said Asya Stuart, a founding member and co-executive director. "We find great inspiration in their work, and this is motivating us to create a beautiful contemporary exhibit where kids can actively engage with art, making the learning experience both dynamic and hands-on."

The Sarasota Children’s Museum will adopt a "museum without the walls" approach by collaborating with existing organizations and hosting hands-on exhibits in various locations throughout Sarasota County. The group expects to launch a website in March. For more information, email hello@sarasotachildrensmuseum.org.

Free community health fair and screenings at MLK Park

The 2024 Gulf Coast Medical Society's Community Screenings and Health Fair will be held on Jan. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2523 Cocoanut Ave., in Sarasota.

The event will offer answers, advice and discussion on pregnancy, asthma, HIV, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mental and physical health for men and women. There also will be free walk-up health screenings, including PSA, and glucose testing. A farmer’s market and food trucks will be on site. The community screening and health fair is sponsored by the Gulf Coast Medical Society.

Free mammograms also will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 941-262-7642. All other health screenings are available through walk-up.

Sarasota Audubon hosts native plant landscape design class

The Sarasota Audubon Society and Serenoa Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will present a Native Plant Landscape Design course beginning on Jan. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at Sarasota Audubon’s Nature Center, 999 Center Road, Sarasota, in the Celery Fields.

The free class, which will be held on the second Saturday of each month through April, will be presented by Pamela Callender, FNPS State Chapter Representative and an eco artist who designs native plant landscapes for commercial and home properties. Topics will include a butterfly garden and how to attract birds in your yard. References and free literature will be available.

Classes will be held rain or shine. For information and to reserve a spot, contact callenderpamela@gmail.com.

Around and about

The 10th annual Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival is today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive. The festival features handmade art from local, regional and national artisans, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber, wearable art, mixed-media, and woodworking. (paragonfestivals.com).

· The fifth annual Parrish Under the Stars event sponsored by the Manatee River Rotary Club is Jan. 27 from 5-9:30 p.m. at the Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., in Parrish. The event features a train ride, live music, wine and craft beer tastings, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a raffle in support of local charities. For tickets and information, visit parrishtrain.eventbrite.com or manateeriverrotary@gmail.com and 941-962-4686.

· Selby Botanical Gardens will open its 2024 “Performances at the Point” outdoor evening concert series with Sweet Fleet of Sarasota on Jan. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, in Osprey. Sweet Fleet will present “Say a Little Prayer” featuring music by Fleetwood Mac. For ticket information, visit selby.org.

· The 16th annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival is Jan. 27-28 on Venice Avenue featuring 150 artisans from around the country with custom work, including pet accessories, photo albums, handmade clothing and purses, jewelry, and paintings. Also a green market. (artfestival.com)

· The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is partnering with the Education Foundation of Sarasota County to offer two $2,000 scholarship awards to this year's high school graduates. Applications will be accepted through March 1. For information and to apply, visit EdFoundationSRQ.org/SCUScholarship.

Submissions by Asya Stuart, Dr. Washington Hill, Pamela Callender, Hillary Reynolds, Eddie Robinette, Nancy Seijas-Kipnis, Elizabeth Dashiell, and Sarah Glendening.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Children’s Museum planning inaugural learning event at The Bay