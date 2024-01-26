Sarasota City Commission to discuss Battie's false accusations of racism as lawsuit looms

The Sarasota City Commission plans to discuss at a Feb. 5 meeting to pay the legal expenses of Commissioner Kyle Battie, seen here in a photo from a November 2022 meeting, in an expected lawsuit by a citizen over alleged defamation.

The Sarasota City Commission plans to discuss at its next meeting whether to pay the legal expenses of board member Kyle Battie after he falsely accused a local activist of calling him a racial epithet.

City Attorney Robert Fournier said that the item he added to the Feb. 5 meeting agenda will be the first step for the commission to determine their plan in dealing with an expected lawsuit against Battie.

“The prospect of a lawsuit against an individual commissioner raises the issue of the responsibility for payment of attorney fees to outside counsel to provide a defense,” the agenda item’s explanation says. “The City Attorney will make a presentation to the City Commission regarding its options and responsibilities under the law in this regard.”

The issue stems from a Jan. 16 meeting during which Battie introduced an unexpected agenda item called “Unfinished Business: Civility, Respect, and Rhetoric discussion.” He then accused Kelly Franklin of referring to him as a gorilla in a Facebook post.

When the post was later revealed to be a hoax, Battie suggested that public commenters who admonished him for his lack of verification of it before speaking -- one of which was Franklin’s husband -- must have been okay with racist social media posts if they felt the need to attack him.

Franklin has been an outspoken critic of the Corona Cigar Company, a business Battie had publicly supported. The co-owner of the cigar bar, Tanya Borysciewicz, told the City Commission the doctored document Battie erroneously cited as coming from Franklin was sent to her business.

Fournier represents the commission as a body. Since Franklin’s attorney is currently suggesting Battie will be the target of a lawsuit, the commissioner would need to find outside counsel.

Fournier cited Article XI, Section 1 of the Sarasota Charter, which says that the city must compensate officials or employees for harm or loss for “liability arising out of the performance of their duties on behalf of the City of Sarasota.”

Richard Harrison, Franklin’s attorney, told the Herald-Tribune Tuesday he expects to file a lawsuit within two weeks. A judge will determine if Battie was acting in his official capacity, according to Fournier.

“I think in our charter that latitude is given because sometimes people can do things inadvertently, like violate the Sunshine Law or something they really didn’t know, or they mistakenly assumed something,” Fournier said. “The commission has the authority to authorize the payment of attorney’s fees under those circumstances.”

The commission has the option to cover Battie’s legal fees even if it finds he was not acting in his official capacity, according to Sarasota spokeswoman Jan Thornburg. If the board decides to reimburse the commissioner, Fournier expects the most likely way could be a “pay-as-you-go” plan if the lawsuit drags on.

