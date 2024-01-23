Sarasota City Commissioner, former Mayor Arroyo files for re-election

Mayor Erik Arroyo delivers his State of the City speech during the Sarasota City Commission meeting at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Sarasota City Commissioner Erik Arroyo, who was once the youngest mayor in the city’s history, has filed for re-election to represent District 3 for a second term.

“Looking forward, my focus remains on safeguarding our natural resources, ensuring responsible and sustainable development, and addressing the urgent issue of rising property insurance costs,” Arroyo said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

First elected in 2020, Arroyo immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager from the Dominican Republic. He attended Riverview High School in Sarasota before earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a juris doctorate from Florida A&M University.

In 2021, the City Commission unanimously elected Arroyo to be Sarasota’s youngest-ever mayor at 31 and its first of Hispanic descent.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Arroyo to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors.

In 2023, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened an inquiry involving Arroyo’s failure to register a charity before accepting contributions. State prosecutors ultimately decided not to file charges against the city commissioner.

Arroyo followed up the investigation by filing a Florida Bar Complaint, accusing Bentley Goodrich Kison attorney Ashley Gaillard of providing “rumor and innuendo” to state prosecutors.

Katherine Kelley Ohlrich, former president of the City Coalition of Neighborhood Associations and past chair of the Sarasota Planning Board, has filed to run against Arroyo for the District 3 seat.

Neither candidate has reported any campaign donations or expenditures, according to the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections.

The city of Sarasota’s general election will occur on Nov. 5. Mayor Liz Alpert has also filed for re-election to represent District 2.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota City Commissioner Arroyo announces re-election campaign