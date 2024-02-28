Sarasota city commissioner's lawyer wants defamation suit over social media post dismissed

Sarasota City Commissioner Kyle Battie is scheduled to first appear in court in late July as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit.

A case management conference with the legal teams and 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Walker is scheduled for July 29. In the meantime, Battie's attorney, Brian Goodrich, told the Herald-Tribune he plans to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Goodrich said the basis for the dismissal motion is that Battie's comments that prompted the lawsuit fall within "the scope and course of his office," and therefore he "is entitled to absolute immunity" from being sued over them.

Goodrich, of the Sarasota firm Bentley Goodrich Kinson, also said he does not believe Battie's remarks amount to defamation.

Goodrich said his firm has not yet sent a payment invoice to Battie or the city. The City Commission voted to pay the first $15,000 of Battie's legal expenses, with more funding subject to future votes by the board.

In a January City Commission meeting, Battie publicly accused local activist Kelly Franklin of targeting him in a racist social media post. Franklin's attorney, Richard Harrison, alleges that the post Battie presented to the commission was a hoax, and that Battie was acting outside of his scope as an elected official.

Harrison submitted in his legal complaint Battie's text messages obtained through a public records request that he argues show Battie know the post was a fabrication.

Battie refused to apologize or back down at the meeting after Harrison called on him to resign.

“I did think (the allegation) was true, and I still think that it is true until proven that it’s not,” Battie said at the meeting. “Maybe there are ‘experts’ out there that say it’s a hoax. I hope that it’s not, to be honest with you."

Goodrich said that anything Harrison submitted in his initial complaint is not guaranteed to be admissible in court.

