Sarasota Commons shooting victim dies; police still looking for witnesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The victim in a Sarasota shooting Friday has died, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Sarasota Commons.

One victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police said the victim was pronounced dead Friday.

As of this report, no one has been arrested in this death investigation.

“We’re looking for public assistance from anyone who was at the scene and witnessed the shooting,” the SPD said in a release. “Detectives would like to speak with all persons at the scene, including the person wearing glasses and a tie-dye shirt who spoke with a uniformed police officer.”

If you know anything, call Detective Llovio at 941-809-3009.

