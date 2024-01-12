Sarasota County Commission approves purchase of 28 license plate recognition cameras

A license plate camera made by the Flock Group. Sarasota County has approved purchasing more than 20 of the devices.

The Sarasota County Commission approved a request Wednesday from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to spend $104,300 toward license plate recognition cameras.

More than $100,000 from the Law Enforcement Forfeitures Fund was approved for the cameras, and $45,000 was approved for the Sheriff's Office's Explorer Program, where teenagers receive law enforcement-related training and participate in other leadership and team-building activities.

The money for the cameras will go toward a purchasing contract with Flock Group Inc. – also known as Flock Safety – a manufacturer of automotive safety equipment.

‘Cameras now’: Bradenton woman fights for cameras to prevent elder abuse in Florida

In case you missed it: Police practice effective, and controversial

Flock Safety's website says its cameras have a patented technology that collects visual and environmental information such as timestamp and geolocation; vehicle type, make, color, license plate; any unique features such as a roof rack, bumper, and window stickers; the number of times a particular vehicle has been seen in the past 30 days and any associated vehicles.

According to a memo from the Sheriff's Office, $72,000 will go toward 24 Flock Safety Falcons, a license plate recognition camera. At $14,000, four Falcon Flexes, a location-flexible license plate recognition camera, will be purchased. Data retention and battery products for the devices will be purchased at $9,900.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't disclosed yet where the cameras will be placed.

Flock Safety’s website says more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies across the nation have deployed its cameras in more than 2,500 communities. The organization claims its cameras help reduce crime by more than 70%.

Contributing: Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County OKs purchase of license plate recognition cameras