Sarasota County Commission partially funds Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran, who has been critical of the way funds are awarded to human services and behavioral health nonprofits, is supporting a pilot program to pay for services for at-risk youths and later said he could have easily voted to approve funding for the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness but voted in dissent for consistency

Sarasota County commissioners approved $176,000 in funding Tuesday for the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness – partially solving its shortfall in operation of its Homeless Management Information System – and $65,000 for Insight Counseling from a fund generated through court fees.

Commissioners also discussed establishing a pilot program that would serve at-risk youth that will be fleshed out when they next meet on Jan. 10, along with changes to the controversial scoring system that left many nonprofits without county funding they had become accustomed to using to provide services and – in many cases – used as local matching dollars for state and federal grant funds.

In the case of the Suncoast Partnership, that local match unlocks roughly $2 million in state and federal grants.

A vote on Sept. 12 on how to distribute funding based on scoring of applications by the Behavior Health Advisory Council and the Human Services Advisory Council cut funding for several nonprofits.

Commissioner Mike Moran both championed the scoring system and drew criticism for an outcome that increased the budget of Teen Court, where his wife serves as chief operating officer.

A Sept. 26 reconsideration of that decision, brought up by Commissioner Ron Custinger, resulted in the restoration of much of that funding while leaving the Suncoast Partnership and others short.

Here are the actions county commissioners took Tuesday to partially remedy that.

Approved the award of $65,000 from court fees

Two programs, Insight Counseling’s Sexual Offense Abuse Rehabilitation Program and the Jewish Family & Children’s Services of the Suncoast’s Adolescent Diversion and Assistance Program, were eligible for funding derived from a $65 fee applied to court costs.

On Sept. 26 the awarding of those funds were severed from the process used to award contract human services.

Insight Counseling applied for $78,880 and JFCS applied for $453,183. County staff recommended the $65,000 available not be split and the board unanimously opted to award the $65,000 to Insight Counseling.

Pilot program to involve four nonprofits

Moran, who said he met in late November with representatives of four nonprofits that deal with at-risk youth – Forty Carrots Family Center, the Florida Center for Early Childhood, Teen Court and JFCS – then proposed a pilot program that would use roughly $200,000 of the $1 million in Behavioral Health funding not yet distributed.

Two handouts he distributed to fellow board members could not be obtained by the Herald-Tribune Tuesday, as a public records request was still being processed.

“The general theme of the meeting was what would we do to try and get licensed attention into these families again, that are dealing with at-risk youth,” Moran said.

Under the mental health reimbursement pilot program, which the commission may be asked to approve on Jan. 10, each of those four nonprofits would receive $50,000 that could be used to pay for the services of licensed mental health counselors, clinical social workers and marriage and family therapists – or those eligible to be licensed to serve in those specialties.

Moran stressed the funds would not be eligible to subsidize a nonprofit’s supervisory overhead.

“This is a direct reimbursement for a licensed person to be in these families and giving them the attention they deserve,” Moran said.

Commissioner Neil Rainford liked the tangible approach but wanted a more concrete definition of the concept of “license eligible.”

Moran added that, “I’m just trying to figure out how we can directly connect taxpayer money and get a result.

“It’s super simple in this one: a licensed person; you give the money and either you get a return or you don’t.”

The pilot program would be in place from February through July in 2024, after which the results can be vetted and the program possibly expanded.

Partial funding approved for homeless tracking

Board members took two separate approaches to the 211 helpline and the Community Service Information System – both key to the Continuum of Care, which is provided in part under the auspices of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.

Board members plan to ask for state and federal funding to cover the cost of the 211 line, instead of previous county subsidies.

But on a 3-2 vote, with Cutsinger and commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith in the majority, they approved allocating the $176,000 in remaining human services funding for the partnership to use, ostensibly for the Community Services Information System. The $225,000 request is a key match for $2 million in state and federal grants.

That allocation technically left the Suncoast Partnership short of its goal, but board members suggested that local foundations and philanthropists could make up that shortfall.

The Sarasota City Foundation had already contributed $30,000 specifically for the homeless management information system, leaving the nonprofit about $19,000 short of its goal.

Sarasota City Commissioner Erik Arroyo who established the foundation posted news of the grant award on his Facebook page Dec. 10.

Cutsinger noted that the nonprofit should have received funding at the outset but “the scoring, the process was flawed … the scoring for this would have qualified under our approval.”

Paradoxically, Moran said he almost approved the award.

“My beef, admittedly, from the very grinning was getting the power brokers out of this,” he said, referencing decision-makers whose agencies could benefit from funding awards.

“I won’t be supporting it because of a consistency vote vote but I could easily be supportive,” he said.

Neunder stressed that the future application process will be competitive, with no guarantee of county funding.

“You do not build into your budget the expectation that you are going to receive funding every year,” he added,

New grant process to be discussed Jan. 10

Chris Johnson, chairman of the Behavior Health Advisory Council, presented an analysis of the contracted human services application process, based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Among the council’s recommendations was replacing a 5-point scoring process with a more flexible 60-point scoring process split among three areas: program information, program description; and impact of the program on the priority it addresses.

Commissioners were more interested in increasing the weight of the impact a program generated vs. the other two areas.

“Are we funding for impact or are we funding for people who have a great business plan?” Rainford asked rhetorically.

Moran noted he wanted a sense of the percentage of a nonprofit’s budget was attributed to executive salaries or whether a nonprofit was “hoarding money.”

“What are your unrestricted reserves and stop hoarding it and get it out on the street,” he said.

Moran suggested that instead of relying on taxpayer funds, nonprofits should approach foundations or raise more donations through golf tournaments or dinner events.

Rainford added that he would also be interested in knowing what the impact on the community would be if the matching state and federal funds disappeared.

“I want to know the outcome when that $2 million goes back,” he said, referencing the Suncoat Partnership's situation.

“There should be winners and losers,” he added. “Some people don’t like that but next year they can apply again.”

