Sarasota County deputies respond to shooting at Anson Apartments that left one injured

Sarasota sheriff's deputies stage outside a shooting scene at Anson Apartments on Sawyer Loop Road on December 19. One person was reported injured.

Sarasota County deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota around 9:34 a.m. and found a victim who was transported to the hospital, according to the report. The status of the victim is currently unknown.

As of 11 a.m., a community affairs representative with the Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active shooter situation. The county's SWAT team and Criminal Investigations Section are still investigating the crime scene.

"Everyone is asked to please stay clear of the area," the report stated.

