Sarasota County lands on Florida's richest counties list. What ranking did it get?
Great restaurants, award-winning beaches and great weather (when it wants to be), is it any wonder Sarasota County made it on the list?
Out of 67 counties, Sarasota County lands the 8th place spot for Florida's wealthiest counties, study shows. SmartAsset, a financial technology company, identified the wealthiest Florida counties by comparing investment income generated by each county, property value and per capita income. Here's a breakdown of the study.
How much are people paid in Sarasota County?
Median Income: $69,490
Investment Income: $82,509
Median Home Value: $460,560
Overall Wealth Index: 26.09
Who ranks above Sarasota? Parrotheads are richer than the Neopolitans? Collier among the richest counties in Florida
What’s Florida’s wealthiest County?
The Keys’ Monroe County had a median income of $73,153, median home value of $957,819 and investment income of $221,843.
What’s Florida’s least wealthy County?
Glades County received the lowest overall wealth index. The median income is $38,088. Investment income is $20,804, and the median home value is $235,335
What are the 10 wealthiest counties in Florida?
Monroe County
Median Income: $73,153
Median Home Value: $957,819
Investment income: $221, 843
Collier County
Median Income: $75,543
Median Home Value: $594,299
Investment income: $196,655
St. Johns County
Median Income: $88,794
Median Home Value: $515,056
Investment income: $62,320
Miami-Dade County
Median Income: $57,815
Median Home Value: $479, 969
Investment income$119,023
Palm Beach County
Median Income: $68,874
Median Home Value: $458,834
Investment income: $149, 636
Martin County
Median Income: $69,769
Median Home Value: $460, 905
Investment income: $155,692
Broward County
Median Income: $64,522
Median Home Value: $414,387
Investment income: $62,691
Sarasota County
Median Income: $69, 490
Median Home Value: $460,560
Investment income: $82,509
Seminole County
Median Income: $73,002
Median Home Value: $395,298
Investment income: $37, 534
Sumter County
Median Income: $63, 323
Median Home Value: $407,525
Investment income: $37,116
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County on richest Florida counties list