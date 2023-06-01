Sarasota County lands on Florida's richest counties list. What ranking did it get?

Great restaurants, award-winning beaches and great weather (when it wants to be), is it any wonder Sarasota County made it on the list?

Out of 67 counties, Sarasota County lands the 8th place spot for Florida's wealthiest counties, study shows. SmartAsset, a financial technology company, identified the wealthiest Florida counties by comparing investment income generated by each county, property value and per capita income. Here's a breakdown of the study.

How much are people paid in Sarasota County?

Median Income : $69,490

Investment Income : $82,509

Median Home Value : $460,560

Overall Wealth Index: 26.09

Who ranks above Sarasota? Parrotheads are richer than the Neopolitans? Collier among the richest counties in Florida

What’s Florida’s wealthiest County?

The Keys’ Monroe County had a median income of $73,153, median home value of $957,819 and investment income of $221,843.

What’s Florida’s least wealthy County?

Glades County received the lowest overall wealth index. The median income is $38,088. Investment income is $20,804, and the median home value is $235,335

What are the 10 wealthiest counties in Florida?

Monroe County Median Income: $73,153

Median Home Value: $957,819

Investment income: $221, 843 Collier County Median Income: $75,543 Median Home Value: $594,299 Investment income: $196,655 St. Johns County Median Income: $88,794 Median Home Value: $515,056 Investment income: $62,320 Miami-Dade County Median Income: $57,815 Median Home Value: $479, 969 Investment income$119,023 Palm Beach County Median Income: $68,874 Median Home Value: $458,834 Investment income: $149, 636 Martin County Median Income: $69,769 Median Home Value: $460, 905 Investment income: $155,692 Broward County Median Income: $64,522 Median Home Value: $414,387 Investment income: $62,691 Sarasota County Median Income: $69, 490 Median Home Value: $460,560 Investment income: $82,509 Seminole County Median Income: $73,002 Median Home Value: $395,298 Investment income: $37, 534 Sumter County Median Income: $63, 323 Median Home Value: $407,525 Investment income: $37,116

