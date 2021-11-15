Sarasota County man faces 4 felonies after running from crash that killed 1, FHP says

A Nokomis man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after the Florida Highway Patrol said he ran away from a wreck that left one person dead last week.

After 9 p.m. last Thursday, Robert Knowlton, 46 of Nokomis, was driving a pickup truck east toward the Interstate 75 northbound exit ramp at Laurel Road in South Sarasota County, FHP said, when he did not stop for the red light, went through the interchange and hit two cars attempting to turn onto westbound Laurel Road.

A 52-year-old Nokomis man, who was one of the drivers hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. The other driver, a 64-year-old Miami man, suffered serious injuries, FHP said.

Knowlton allegedly fled the scene by foot, FHP said, and was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges.

They include:

One count of hit-and-run leaving the scene with death

One count of hit-and-run leaving the scene with serious injury

Two counts of driving with a suspended license resulting in death or serious injury

Three counts of leaving the scene with property damage

Knowlton was booked into the Sarasota County jail Friday and released on bond Saturday, arrest records show. According to the arrest report, Knowlton’s bond for the seven charges totaled $30,860.

Knowlton’s arraignment date is set for Dec. 17, according to the arrest report.