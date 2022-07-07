Sarasota County man sentenced to 3 years probation, $7k fine for threatening U.S. Congresswoman

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, was one of three U.S. Representatives threatened by Anthony Pezzuto, who was found guilty by a federal jury of making calls to three separate members of Congress in early 2020.

A 67-year-old Sarasota County man was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation for sending a threatening email in 2019 to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn K. Mizelle also sentenced David G. Hannon to pay a $7,000 fine, attend substance abuse and mental health treatment programs, refrain from drinking alcohol, and have no contact with the Congresswoman.

Hannon entered a guilty plea in April to one count of threatening a federal official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, at least a three-year supervision period, and a special assessment of $100.

Prosecutors recommended 10 months of imprisonment and a $5,500 fine as Hannon's conduct was deemed to be "offensive to our system of government" and "a heinous act of violence" against an elected official, according to court documents.

Mizelle ruled for a lesser sentence citing Hannon's remorse, a prior lack of trouble, and a probation officer recommending no prison time, among other reasons, according to reporting by the Tampa Bay Times.

Prosecutors said in a memorandum document that Hannon's misuse of email, his offensive tone and his conduct indicated he had no respect for the law and "even less respect for those who practice the Muslim faith."

From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S.

Hannon sent an email threatening to shoot Omar and three other U.S. Congresswomen in the head following a televised press conference on July 16, 2019. Omar, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were responding to former President Donald Trump's remarks for them to return to their "broken" countries, despite all being American citizens and three being born in the U.S.

The email, which had a subject line of, "(You're) dead, you radical Muslim," called the congresswomen of color "radical rats" and asked if Omar was prepared "to die for Islam."

When Omar's staff received the email, they immediately notified federal investigators, according to the memorandum.

Hannon is the second Sarasota County man to be sentenced for threatening Omar. Frank Anthony Pezzuto, 73, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in March 2022 after he was found guilty of threatening members of Congress.

Court documents showed he made threatening phone calls to the offices of Omar, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, in 2020.

