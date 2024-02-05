Sarasota County picks firm to design Legacy Trail connector at Nathan Benderson Park

The extension to connect the Legacy Trail to Nathan Benderson Park would run along 17th Street’s north side to Honore Avenue, then north along Honore’s east side to the park.

Sarasota County agreed this week to pay a design firm to plan a portion of the Legacy Trail connector at Nathan Benderson Park.

The extension would run along 17th Street’s north side to Honore Avenue, then north along Honore’s east side to the park. The 12-foot-wide asphalt trail extension would run about 1.5 miles. The county’s design includes lighting and signals.

At a Jan. 30 meeting, the County Commission finalized an agreement to pay Kimley-Horn and Associates about $440,000 for the trail design. The firm has previously consulted with the county on construction projects at Sarasota’s Boulevard of the Arts and for additions to the 17th Street athletic facilities.

Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler said the aim is for the design to be completed by the end of 2024.

“This connector is going to go from the Legacy Trail and connect to Nathan Benderson Park and ultimately Lakewood Ranch when the overpass" extending Lakewood Ranch Boulevard over Interstate 75 is built, Rissler said. “The Legacy Trail itself is really a railroad corridor that we put a trail on. All these points that connect in, we really call them connectors to the Legacy Trail.”

A cyclist rides along the 3-1/2 mile bike trail around the lake at Nathan Benderson Park. A planned recreation trail would connect Nathan Benderson Park to the 17th Street Park Improvement Project and the Legacy Trail.

The estimated cost for the Nathan Benderson connector is about $3.5 million. That number is fluid until the designs are finalized, Rissler said.

“Once we have the design, we will put out for solicitation for a contractor to bid on developing it,” Rissler said, adding that she does not yet know when the entire trail may be completed.

The Legacy Trail crossing at South Beneva Road in Sarasota. City and Sarasota County officials would like to extend the trail through Bobby Jones Golf Club and Nature Preserve to the planned 17th Street Park Improvements Project. Cyclists can currently ride the former Seaboard Rail line from downtown Sarasota to Venice - a total of 18.5 miles one way.

