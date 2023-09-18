Sarasota County Schools PD officer under investigation for battery on two security guards

A Sarasota County Schools Police Department resource officer is under investigation for battery on security officers during a work-related training trip to a school safety conference in Orlando.

The officer, Hannah Kalchbrenner, fought two security officers at the Rosen Inn during the first night of the 44th annual School Safety Conference by the Florida Association of School Resource Officers, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office documents.

She is accused of kicking one security officer in the stomach multiple times and striking another in the face and chest, records show. The security officers responded to her hotel room following a report of a possible domestic dispute.

The case has been filed with the office of Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Bain. The office did not return a request for comment but indicated records remain exempt from public request because the case remains open.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department is engaged in an active internal affairs investigation over the matter.

Kalchbrenner is well-known in the Manatee County community because of a complaint she filed against Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan in July 2022 during her time working at the department. She claimed Bevan searched two people and their home without a warrant.

Bevan was cleared of the allegations in September 2022 by an independent investigation conducted by a retired judge on behalf of the city of Bradenton.

Kalchbrenner resigned from the department in July 2022 and was hired by the Sarasota County Schools Police Department on Jan. 30. She makes an annual salary of more than $46,000 per year.

The school district and department declined to comment on the situation, citing the ongoing internal investigation.

