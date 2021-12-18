New Sarasota County Schools police chief named

Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos, seen during his swearing-in ceremony in November, 2018.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced late Friday that Duane Oakes will be the new chief of the school district's police department and executive director of safety and security.

The news that Oakes would be succeeding current Chief Tim Enos was sent to district employees a day earlier. Asplen said Enos will retire from duty after the district's winter break, which begins this week. Oakes will take charge Jan. 11.

Timothy Enos sworn in: New schools police chief turns attention to goals

Oakes is a lieutenant in the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, which was formed after the school districts across the state were directed to enhance security following the Parkland High School shooting in 2018.

Oakes has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience "with a proven ability to provide ethical, positive, and effective policing," Asplen said in an announcement. "He values collaborative partnerships among the school district, local law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to ensure school communities receive the best care and support. Chief Oakes is well-versed in school security, modern police administrative principles, crime prevention, and leadership development, among other key areas of effective law enforcement."

Paul Grohowski is sworn in as the Sarasota County School District's first police chief.

Oakes has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University and received his Equivalence of Training (Florida Department of Law Enforcement Certification) from Chipola College. He joined the school district's force after its 2018 inception. He previously was a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army, was a dispatcher, patrolman, sergeant, investigator sergeant, and lieutenant with the Monte Vista Police Department, director of the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Trinidad State Junior College and a patrolman, detective corporal, lieutenant, captain and chief with the Alamosa Police Department in Colorado, the school district said.

Oakes will be the third chief in the district police agency's short history. The first chief, Paul Grohowski, was reassigned after less than a year and replaced by Enos.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: New chief to succeed Enos as Sarasota Schools police chief