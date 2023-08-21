Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies investigating fatal shooting on Twin Drive in Sarasota

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a woman following a dispute in the early hours of Sunday, according to a news release sent out to media.

Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2600 block of Twin Drive in Sarasota. A Google search of the location reveals there is an apartment complex nearby, and a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting happened near the complex.

According to the news release, one person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Media Relations Specialist Dana Judge confirmed that there was an argument among acquaintances which led up to the shooting.

All those involved in the shooting were accounted for when deputies arrived, according to the release, and deputies found that there was no present danger to the public at large at that time.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Judge said in an email.

According to Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporting, there have been at least 10 shootings in Sarasota County since the beginning of 2023 investigated by different police agencies, including the North Port Police Department, the Sarasota Police Department, and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America.

