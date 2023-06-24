Sarasota couple arrested after 8-month-old dies, tests positive for fentanyl

A Sarasota couple was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of their 8-month-old child, who tested positive for lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Nicholas Alexander, the baby’s father, found his child face-down on couch cushions and unresponsive on May 31, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release. Carissa Alexander, the baby’s mother, had been taking care of the infant while Nicholas was at work.

However, deputies determined the baby had not been checked on from 10:30 a.m. until around 4:45 p.m., when Nicholas found the child, the news release states.

A friend drove Nicholas and the child to Doctors Hospital, but an autopsy found the infant had already been dead for several hours. The autopsy also revealed lethal amounts of fentanyl in the baby’s body.

According to the news release, deputies detained and questioned the couple, who both showed signs of impairment during questioning.

The Alexanders were being held without bail at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Sarasota County jail records show Nicholas also faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession or use of drug equipment.