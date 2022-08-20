Sarasota deputies ID machete-wielding man shot and killed during response to armed burglary

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday by deputies after slicing an officer's hand with a machete.

The 19-inch long machete had a 15-inch long blade and severely injured two of the deputies fingers, photo Courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Casey Sweeney, 29, of Sarasota was identified as the suspect in an armed burglary. Sweeney was shot and killed by two deputies after advancing toward them with the machete, slicing and injuring a deputy's hand, a Sheriff's Office representative said.

The deputy who was injured during the response to the burglary call has received medical care, but due to swelling and risk of infection, his surgery for his hand has been pushed to Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the armed burglary call after Sweeney entered an efficiency while the homeowner was sleeping. He was sharpening a "massive" machete with a baseball bat next to the man as he slept, a Sheriff's Office representative said.

Sweeney had no prior arrests or criminal history, a the Sheriff's Office.

