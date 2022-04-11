Sarasota deputies recover man's body found floating in mangroves

The waterfront access at Vamo Drive Park, located at 1690 Vamo Drive, located south of Sarasota Square Mall.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found floating in mangrove waters in the 1600 block of Vamo Drive in Sarasota.

Deputies responded to the call and discovered the body of Justin King Taylor near a kayak launch. Next of kin was notified.

Earlier: 41-year-old man charged in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting in Sarasota

Preliminary investigations do not suggest any foul play in Taylor's death, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune while pursuing watchdog/investigative stories. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Body found in Sarasota near kayak launch is Justin King Taylor