Sarasota gun violence survivors push forward amid national shootings

SARASOTA – Tina Lennon reluctantly dropped off her 11-year-old daughter at school on May 25, one day after 19 children were murdered in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

She thought about keeping her daughter home, but it was her last day of elementary school as a graduating fifth grader.

There have been 233 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary, a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket targeting Black residents, a shooting at a Tulsa medical center, and hundreds of others, city leaders will mark Friday as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The proclamation follows a rally and vigil on May 28 attended by 400 members of the Sarasota community to honor victims and call for gun control.

Photos: Sarasota Rally and Vigil Against Gun Violence

In response to the recent mass shootings, about 400 people gathered at Five Points Park in Sarasota on Saturday evening for a rally and vigil against gun violence. Multiple speakers from the community addressed the problem and the names of recent mass shooting victims were read during the vigil. Moms Demand Action and Sarasota Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence organized the rally.

Gun violence survivors like Tina Lennon try to cope with their own losses, as shootings continue across the U.S. and even here in Sarasota.

Lennon’s ex-husband, Corey Lennon, committed suicide at 39 years old in 2018. Suddenly and unexpectedly, she lost a co-parent.

Just before midnight that November, Tina Lennon received a visit from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told her that her ex-husband killed himself at his home. She spent the rest of the night panicking over how to tell her then 8-year-old daughter that her dad was gone.

Nearly four years later, the realities of being a fifth grader in the U.S. have weighed on Tina Lennon’s daughter, reminding her of the loss.

“Since her dad has died, she’s had a struggle with the active shooter drills at school,” Tina Lennon said. “It always triggers an emotional response for her to have to go through those at school because, of course, it reminds her of how her father died.”

Since the suicide, Tina has volunteered with Moms Demand Action and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Lead volunteer Katie Cianfaglione said Moms Demand Action has been coordinating with city leaders to receive the proclamation for Gun Violence Awareness Day in Sarasota for the past three years. The grassroots group fights for public safety measures that protect people from gun violence.

“Many survivors do this because they don’t have the choice,” Cianfaglione said. “This is how they honor those that have been killed by gun violence.”

Gun violence hits home for victim’s family

For Tawana Spann, pushing forward for her son Jabez Spann isn’t a choice.

In 2017, Jabez went missing after attending a vigil for a gun-related murder he reportedly witnessed in Newtown. Authorities found his remains in a rural part of Manatee County a few years later.

Since his death, Tawana has started the Jabez Spann Foundation to provide resources to families of missing children. She also started the Missing Our Voice podcast to shed light on missing persons.

Spann said she hopes the city will invest more in communities vulnerable to gun violence. She said Jabez isn’t gone because he witnessed a murder but because violence has become normal in the community.

“They think it’s normal to steal from and kill another human being in order to survive,” Spann said. “They are surrounded by an environment which causes violence because it’s about survival.”

Since the beginning of 2022, 14 of 22 shots fired incidents in Sarasota have taken place in Newtown. In 2021, nine of the 18 shots fired incidents in Sarasota were in Newtown, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

While growing up in Newtown, Vice Mayor Kyle Battie has lost some of his own friends to gun violence. He said that the influx of violence stems from the tension between communities in Newtown, Bradenton and other areas in Manatee County. The root of the problem is education, he said.

“We have to do something in terms of taking care of our kids,” Battie said. “You can’t rely on outside entities to solve the problem. It doesn’t just take a village to raise a child, it takes a village to protect a child.”

Kyle Scott Battie

Battie said the Sarasota Police Department has been conducting covert operations to strip guns off the street, but he said this is an issue bigger than Sarasota.

“This isn’t a Newtown epidemic,” Battie said, “it’s a national problem.”

Tina Lennon’s daughter graduated from fifth grade on May 27 – another milestone Corey Lennon isn’t able to celebrate.

“We are still dealing with the grief and loss,” she said. “It’s just something that never goes away.”

